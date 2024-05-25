Luka Doncic hits game-winning 3 and the internet goes nuts
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. - All eyes were on the Dallas Mavericks and Minnesota Timberwolves game and when the stakes are highest, you know Luka Doncic is going to step up.
Luka hit a stepback three right in Rudy Gobert's eye to lead the Mavericks to a 2-0 series lead over the T'Wolves.
Needless to say the internet went nuts.
Dirk Nowitzki
Wow
— Dirk Nowitzki (@swish41) May 25, 2024
Patrick Mahomes
LUKKAAAA!!!!
— Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) May 25, 2024
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and Mavericks fan Patrick Mahomes fired off several posts on social media throughout the night.
See yall in Dallas!!
— Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) May 25, 2024
Skip Bayless
The Dallas Mavericks just came from 18 down to win what, for Minnesota, was a do-or-die home Game 2. As I keep saying on Undisputed: There's just something about this Maverick team.
— Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) May 25, 2024
Robert Griffin III
Luka Doncic is a cold blooded killa on that basketball court. That shot was DISRESPECTFULLY BEAUTIFUL @luka7doncic
— Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) May 25, 2024
Mayor Eric Johnson
So proud of our @dallasmavs! 2-0 on the road and coming back to the AAC for Game 3! 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾🔥 #MFFL #OneForDallas
— Mayor Eric L. Johnson (@Johnson4Dallas) May 25, 2024
Chandler Parsons
mavs in 4.
— Chandler Parsons (@ChandlerParsons) May 25, 2024
