Luka Doncic hits game-winning 3 and the internet goes nuts

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. - All eyes were on the Dallas Mavericks and Minnesota Timberwolves game and when the stakes are highest, you know Luka Doncic is going to step up.

Luka hit a stepback three right in Rudy Gobert's eye to lead the Mavericks to a 2-0 series lead over the T'Wolves.

Needless to say the internet went nuts.

Wow — Dirk Nowitzki (@swish41) May 25, 2024

Of course, Mavs legend Dirk Nowitzki was watching and summed it up in three letters.

"Wow," the Big German said on social media.

Patrick Mahomes

LUKKAAAA!!!! — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) May 25, 2024

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and Mavericks fan Patrick Mahomes fired off several posts on social media throughout the night.

After Doncic hit the three he sent a message saying, "LUKKAAAA!!!!"

See yall in Dallas!! — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) May 25, 2024

The QB teased an appearance at Game 3 in Dallas.

Skip Bayless

The Dallas Mavericks just came from 18 down to win what, for Minnesota, was a do-or-die home Game 2. As I keep saying on Undisputed: There's just something about this Maverick team. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) May 25, 2024

'Undisputed' host Skip Bayless said "There's just something about this Maverick team."

Robert Griffin III

Luka Doncic is a cold blooded killa on that basketball court. That shot was DISRESPECTFULLY BEAUTIFUL @luka7doncic — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) May 25, 2024

Former Baylor QB Robert Griffin III called Doncic a "cold blooded killa" and the shot "DISRESPECTFULLY BEAUTIFUL."

Mayor Eric Johnson

So proud of our @dallasmavs! 2-0 on the road and coming back to the AAC for Game 3! 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾🔥 #MFFL #OneForDallas — Mayor Eric L. Johnson (@Johnson4Dallas) May 25, 2024

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson celebrated the win.

mavs in 4. — Chandler Parsons (@ChandlerParsons) May 25, 2024

Former Dallas Maverick Chandler Parsons put it simply. "Mavs in 4."