Luka Doncic hit a buzzer-beater so wild that even LeBron couldn't believe it

Luka Doncic stole a win for the Mavericks with a stunning buzzer-beater against Memphis.

The shot came after the Grizzlies missed two foul shots that could have sealed the game.

Even LeBron James was in shock watching Doncic's miracle shot from home.

With seconds remaining against the Memphis Grizzlies, the Mavericks were trailing 113-111, with Grizzlies guard Grayson Allen set to shoot two from the foul line.

Allen has made 90% of his free throws on the season, and two more would have sealed the win for Memphis. However, in a statistical anomaly sent from the basketball gods, he missed both.

After a timeout to advance the ball, the Mavericks had 1.8 seconds to make a miracle happen - two points to tie, three to win. Dallas struggled to get the ball in but eventually found a floundering Doncic, who put up a prayer that would be answered.

Game Mavericks.

The angle of his release only makes the shot more unbelievable.

The shot was heard across the NBA Twitter world - even LeBron James chimed in to offer his thoughts.

Doncic had said this week that he was not a fan of the play-in games heading into the NBA playoffs this year - a somewhat comical complaint coming from someone who was looking likely to be stuck playing in them.

But on Wednesday night, he did something about it, hitting a prayer of a shot to move his team one game closer to safety from the play-in games.

