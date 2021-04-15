Luka Doncic hit a buzzer-beater so wild that even LeBron couldn't believe it

Tyler Lauletta
·2 min read
Luka Doncic
This is a shot Luka Doncic made. ESPN

Luka Doncic stole a win for the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night.

With seconds remaining against the Memphis Grizzlies, the Mavericks were trailing 113-111, with Grizzlies guard Grayson Allen set to shoot two from the foul line.

Allen has made 90% of his free throws on the season, and two more would have sealed the win for Memphis. However, in a statistical anomaly sent from the basketball gods, he missed both.

After a timeout to advance the ball, the Mavericks had 1.8 seconds to make a miracle happen - two points to tie, three to win. Dallas struggled to get the ball in but eventually found a floundering Doncic, who put up a prayer that would be answered.

Game Mavericks.

The angle of his release only makes the shot more unbelievable.

The shot was heard across the NBA Twitter world - even LeBron James chimed in to offer his thoughts.

Doncic had said this week that he was not a fan of the play-in games heading into the NBA playoffs this year - a somewhat comical complaint coming from someone who was looking likely to be stuck playing in them.

But on Wednesday night, he did something about it, hitting a prayer of a shot to move his team one game closer to safety from the play-in games.

Read the original article on Insider

