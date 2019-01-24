Luka Doncic had private workout with Steph Curry for one main reason originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

On June 21, 2018, Luka Doncic was selected with the fifth overall pick in the NBA Draft. About two months later, he flew to the Bay Area for a private workout with Steph Curry.

Why did the clear front-runner for Rookie of the Year want to get in the gym with the only unanimous MVP in NBA history?

"For me, I just wanted him to be exposed to the excellence of Steph," Bill Duffy, Doncic's agent, told Tom Haberstroh of NBCSports.com. "Not just Steph's skill, but appreciating the work that goes into it."

Doncic -- who will turn 20 years old on Feb. 28 -- is averaging 19.9 points, 6.8 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.2 steals per game for the Mavericks, while shooting 35.6 percent from deep.

In three career games against the Warriors, he is averaging 23.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.7 assists, while making nearly 42 percent of his 3-point attempts.

Draymond Green is a big believer, as he was effusive in his praise of Doncic following Golden State's win over Dallas on Dec. 22:

Draymond Green on Luka Doncic: "That dude good...he gonna be a problem...He's lifted that franchise." pic.twitter.com/Dfc5DG0TD0 — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) December 23, 2018

During Doncic's secret workout with Curry, Brandon Payne -- Curry's personal trainer -- didn't hold back when it came to critiquing Doncic.

Even Curry offered some wisdom at times and played the role of mentor.

"I wanted to show him that someone at that level can take instruction, too, be corrected," Duffy told NBCSports.com. "Brandon is up here telling Steph, do this, don't do that, correcting him.

"I think someone like Luka, was like, ‘Woah -- Steph is top 2-3 players in basketball and he has someone pushing him to be the best he can be?' To be exposed to that was special."

Drew Shiller is the co-host of Warriors Outsiders. Follow him on Twitter @DrewShiller