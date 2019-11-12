Luka Doncic: 'Great player' Jaylen Brown 'deserves the contract he got'

Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown has silenced his doubters with a hot start to the 2019-20 NBA season, and one of the league's best young stars is impressed.

Dallas Mavericks point guard Luka Doncic, who scored a game-high 34 points in a 116-106 loss to the Celtics on Monday night, has plenty of praise for Brown after the game.

Luka Doncic on Jaylen Brown: "He's a great player and he's a two-way player. He can play really good defense and really good offense. He's a great pick up by the Celtics...he deserves the contract he got." — Brian Robb (@BrianTRobb) November 12, 2019

It's still very early in the season, but the four-year, $115 million contract Brown signed before the season has looked like a great deal for the C's so far.

He's averaging 19.8 points and 7.2 rebounds, while shooting 53 percent from the field in 31.3 minutes per game. Brown scored 25 points on 9-for-16 shooting and pulled down a team-high 11 rebounds in Boston's win over the Mavs at TD Garden. His best performance of the season came Saturday night in San Antonio, where the 23-year-old guard poured in 30 points.

Brown is a key part of the Celtics' present and future, and with veteran forward Gordon Hayward out for the next six weeks after hand surgery, the 2016 first-round pick has a tremendous opportunity to establish himself as an All-Star player in the Eastern Conference.

