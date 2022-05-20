Luka Doncic ‘good to go’ despite reported illness

A source told The Dallas Morning News on Friday afternoon that Luka Doncic is “good to go” despite the comments from TNT play-by-play broadcaster Kevin Harlan after Doncic’s Game 1 struggles on Wednesday night. Doncic, like the rest of his team, endured a poor shooting performance in the Western Conference finals opener. He scored 20 points and shot 33.3% from the floor, his lowest marks this postseason.

Harlan, who will do play-by-play for broadcast throughout this series, said an illness may have compounded Doncic’s issues. “I hear he’s sick today,” Harlan told KNBR’s Greg Papa and John Lund on Thursday (via NBC Sports). “I guess he was up most of the night and ill. I’ve heard it now from two different people, so I’m assuming it’s probably true.” -via Dallas Morning News / May 20, 2022

Vincent Goodwill: Looks like Luka Doncic’s left thigh is wrapped up before Mavericks practice begins. He started limping a bit in the second half -via Twitter @VinceGoodwill / May 3, 2022

Brad Townsend: Kidd says Doncic and Kleber are fine. Doncic wrap is in fact due to the knee he took in the thigh from McGee. -via Twitter @townbrad / May 3, 2022