Luka Doncic fouls out as Mavs fall to Boston Celtics in game 3 of the NBA Finals

With the Dallas Mavericks desperately needing a win to avoid a 3-0 deficit in the NBA Finals, they leaned on superstar Luka Doncic who put up another superb offensive performance.

However, the Mavs fell 106-99 on Wednesday at American Airlines Center as Doncic finished the game with 27 points, six rebounds and six assists, his 10th straight game with at least 25 points scored.

Doncic fouled out of the game with 4:12 reaming after getting called for a block on Jaylen Brown. Mavs head coach Jason Kidd challenged the play but it was deemed unsuccessful.

Doncic started the game off in attack mode hitting a step-back three over Jayson Tatum on his way to scoring 13 points with three rebounds and three assists in the first quarter.

The game was neck and neck until a 20-5 Celtics run which gave them a 21 point lead early in the fourth quarter but the Mavs would respond in force shrinking the deficit to single digits.

Doncic struggled from the field in the fourth going 1-of-4 from the field but found his teammates for three assists in the period.

However, without Doncic the Mavs were unable to finish off the comeback effort with their offense unable to overcome the Celtics defense without the All-NBA guard.

The Mavs will now need to become the first team in NBA history to come back from a 3-0 deficit if they want to win their first NBA title since the 2011 season.

The Mavs and Celtics will play game 4 at 7:30 p.m. on Friday at American Airlines Center with the series on the line for Dallas.