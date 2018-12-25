Luka Doncic forces overtime in Portland with ridiculous leaning three

Kurt Helin
NBC Sports
And the legend of Luka Doncic grows.

Dallas was down three with 0.6 seconds left in the game — enough time for a catch-and-shoot — and the ball under their own basket. Rather than run a screen for him to come off, Doncic was on the wing, pushed off a little on Moe Harkless to create space, made a quick cut to the corner and knocked down a leaning, falling three.

Doncic has six more points in overtime, but it wasn’t enough as a more balanced attack — Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum each had 4 points in OT — led the Blazers to a 121-118 win.

Still, Doncic’s shot will go into his ever-growing rookie highlight reel.

