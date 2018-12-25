Luka Doncic forces overtime in Portland with ridiculous leaning three

And the legend of Luka Doncic grows.

Dallas was down three with 0.6 seconds left in the game — enough time for a catch-and-shoot — and the ball under their own basket. Rather than run a screen for him to come off, Doncic was on the wing, pushed off a little on Moe Harkless to create space, made a quick cut to the corner and knocked down a leaning, falling three.

Scroll to continue with content Ad





Doncic has six more points in overtime, but it wasn’t enough as a more balanced attack — Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum each had 4 points in OT — led the Blazers to a 121-118 win.

Still, Doncic’s shot will go into his ever-growing rookie highlight reel.