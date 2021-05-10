  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Luka Doncic ejected vs. Cavs for groin shot at Collin Sexton

Jason Owens
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Officials ejected Luka Doncic from Sunday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

No, the Dallas Mavericks star didn't pick up another technical for complaining to the refs. Sunday's infraction was demonstrably worse. Just ask Collin Sexton.

Officials whistled Doncic for a flagrant 2 foul in the third quarter after he got tangled up with Sexton while tussling for rebounding position near the basket. The sideline replay had Mavericks fans confused.

That looked like a personal foul at worst, if that even. Definitely not a flagrant 1, much less a flagrant 2 that comes with an automatic ejection. But the baseline replay caught the incriminating act. 

Yeah, you can't do that. Prior to Sexton's fall to the floor, Doncic took a direct swipe at his groin. Officials missed it live, but caught the less-than sportsmanlike conduct while reviewing whether the foul took place before the shot clock expired.

Once they saw the swipe, the flagrant call was routine. Even if Doncic's bewildered reaction suggested otherwise:

Doncic's absence didn't hurt the Mavericks on Sunday. They led 68-57 when he was ejected and cruised to a 124-97 victory.

CLEVELAND, OHIO - MAY 09: Head coach Rick Carlisle and Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks argue with referees David Guthrie #16 and Michael Smith #38 during the third quarter of the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on May 09, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)
You can't do that, Luka. (Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Doncic continues to flirt with suspension

Doncic is already on the brink of suspension after picking up his league-leading 15th technical foul last Sunday. A 16th technical comes with an automatic one-game ban. Sunday's flagrant doesn't add to that tally. But it's the kind of infraction the league could consider for a separate suspension. 

With the Mavericks in a heated battle to avoid the postseason play-in games, they need their superstar on the court — not in the locker room for punching below the belt. 

More from Yahoo Sports:

Recommended Stories