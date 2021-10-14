Luka Doncic with a deep 3 vs the Charlotte Hornets
Luka Doncic (Dallas Mavericks) with a deep 3 vs the Charlotte Hornets, 10/13/2021
Alec Sturm: Via the @BKGlueGuys, @Shams Charania confirms Kyrie will not be offered an extension: "He was willing to sacrifice, at the end of the day, 16 million dollars in salary this upcoming year and 186 million dollars, as far as an extension, ...
The Brooklyn Nets guard was suspended by the team for vaccine refusal that would limit him to less than half of the games.
Doc Rivers and Sixers brass flew to Los Angeles over the summer to meet with Ben Simmons, and it seems like that discussion was a little spicier than we initially knew. By Adam Hermann
Karl-Anthony Towns, who lost his mother to the coronavirus, was asked about his thoughts on Kyrie Irving not getting the vaccine.
The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly waiving Mac McClung, but he'll join the South Bay G League squad.
The Warriors have the perfect mix of experience and youth to be at the top of the list of teams capable of toppling the Lakers.
With a must-see acrobatic finish at the rim on Tuesday night against the Lakers, the Jordan Poole preseason show rolled on for the Warriors.
After dominating the preseason, it's not about if Jordan Poole will take a jump, but how big it will be.
The Nets’ decision to keep Kyrie Irving away from the team until he’s eligible to play will have ripple effects in Brooklyn and across the NBA.
CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) This much is known: Ben Simmons is back in Philadelphia. A rescinded request seems improbable, though Rivers said Simmons ''was great, he was good'' when the two met on Tuesday, a day after the three-time All-Star surprised the franchise by showing up to its arena during a preseason game to take a COVID-19 test.
Why Michigan is the perfect fit for new Wolverines' basketball commit Jett Howard, the son of the head coach.
If you thought the trade offers for Ben Simmons were bad, wait until you get a load of Kyrie Irving's market.
Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers give their reactions to Ben Simmons returning to the city.
The former No. 15 overall pick in 2019 is likely joining the Los Angeles Lakers on a two-way deal.
Some surprising details emerge on how Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons returned to the team.
James Harden reacts to the Brooklyn Nets' decision to not allow Kyrie Irving to play or practice with the team unless he meets NYC vaccination requirements. Harden says he respects Kyrie's decision but he is focused on his teammates who are actually present.
The Knicks have guard signed Myles Powell, the team announced Tuesday.
"We were two wins from a championship and I just really want to be respected, to be honest."
Irving's logic is hard to follow.
The Warriors overcame an off night from beyond the arc to take down the Lakers and their starters.