Mavericks MVP candidate Luka Doncic exits game with ankle injury

Luka Doncic has been the breakout star of the 2019 season so far. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic, who has jumped into MVP candidacy after winning Rookie of the Year last season, exited early in Saturday’s game with an ankle injury.

Doncic appeared to turn his ankle on the foot of Miami Heat guard Kendrick Nunn while driving into the lane. He had to be helped off the court and into the locker room while a stunned Dallas crowd looked on.

The Mavericks soon announced that Doncic as questionable to return with a right ankle injury, then later ruled him out and called the injury an ankle sprain. X-rays reportedly came back negative.

Scary moment in Dallas, as @luka7doncic leaves the game against the @MiamiHEAT early after rolling his ankle. He hopped off the court and wasn't putting any weight on his right foot.



Here's hoping for a speedy recovery 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/GA7XG7113o — FOX Sports Florida & Sun (@FOXSportsFL) December 15, 2019

A subsequent close-up of the injury was not encouraging.

Another look at the unfortunate injury to Mavericks superstar Luka Dončić against the @MiamiHEAT tonight. pic.twitter.com/T8t0QZ7YVX — FOX Sports Sun: HEAT (@FOXSportsHEAT) December 15, 2019

Any time lost for Doncic would be awful news for the Mavericks, who have hurtled into playoff contention thanks to the Slovenian’s play. The Mavericks currently hold the third-best record in the Western Conference at 17-7.

Entering Saturday, Doncic was averaging 30.4 points, 9.9 rebounds and 9.3 assists per game with a .619 true-shooting percentage. He held a (now-snapped) 20-game streak of posting at least 20 points, five assists and five rebounds, the longest streak by any player not named Oscar Robertson. Simply put, he has been one of the five best players in the league this year at the age of 20.

