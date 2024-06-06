Luka Doncic could take Kyrie Irving hate from Boston Celtics fans personally, and if you have ever seen what a motivated Luka can do to an opposing team, that could very well end up burning the Celtics and their fans badly if it does go down. But how to avoid it given asking Boston fans not to boo Kyrie is all but impossible to pull off?

Doncic took hate from a Minnesota Timberwolves fan personally in the last round of the playoffs. Could he do the same when Celtics fans go after Irving when he steps back on the parquet at TD Garden in Game 1?

CLNS Media’s Bobby Manning and guest Kirk Henderson discussed on a recent episode of the “Garden Report” podcast.

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire