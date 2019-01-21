Luka Doncic becomes 2nd-youngest player in NBA history to record triple-double

Luka Doncic dropped his first career triple double on the Bucks Monday. (Getty)

The day after Christmas, Dallas Mavericks super rookie Luka Doncic fell one rebound shy of becoming the youngest player to ever record a triple-double in the NBA.

On Monday, he achieved the milestone. But he’s also a few weeks older now, and missed out on the crown as the youngest to do so by 10 days.

Triple-double comes in loss to Bucks

Doncic tallied 18 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists Monday afternoon against the Milwaukee Bucks. Unfortunately for him and the Mavericks, they ran into the buzzsaw that is Giannis Antetokounmpo, who powered the Bucks to a 116-106 victory with 31 points, 15 rebounds and five assists.

He also got the best of Doncic on this dunk:

Fultz still holds triple-double record

Despite the loss, it’s another achievement for the Dallas guard in his stellar rookie season that has seen him average 20 points, 6.7 rebounds and 5.1 assists while putting together a remarkable highlight reel.

He achieved the triple-double feat at 19 years, 327 days old. Markelle Fultz capped a frustrating rookie season last year by becoming the league’s youngest ever to record a triple-double at 19 days, 317 days old.

