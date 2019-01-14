Luka Doncic in awe of Steph Curry's 'nuts' 48-point game vs. Mavericks originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

On some nights in the NBA, Luka Doncic's stat line against the Warriors would have been noteworthy.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

A rookie leading his team with 26 points while grabbing six rebounds and dishing out five assists is pretty impressive.

But some guy named Steph Curry didn't let the Mavericks forward have the spotlight Sunday night in Dallas.

Curry dropped in a ridiculous 48 points on 11 made 3-pointers, including the game-winning 3-pointer.

After the game, Doncic was asked about Curry and was borderline speechless.

"It's nuts," Doncic told reporters after the Mavericks lost 119-114 to the Warriors. "He's a hell of a player. He does things you can't guard. It's just nuts what he's doing."

You know what's really nuts? We get to watch Curry and Doncic duel for the next few years.