Luka Doncic answers crossover flub with halfcourt buzzer-beater

Joe Harris showed Luka Doncic he’s more than a three-point shooter on Monday.

The Brooklyn Nets guard took a pass on the perimeter and made the Dallas Mavericks rookie look like, well, a rookie in a 127-88 win.

Doncic, apparently sure that the three-point champion was going to shoot from beyond the arc, quickly closed on Harris on the wing.

Harris more than just a distance shooter

Harris had other ideas, though. Instead of pulling up, the Nets guard drove the top of the key for an easy mid-range jumper for Brooklyn’s second bucket of the game. In the process, he left Doncic behind and on the floor as he got open.

Luka Doncic ensured that an embarrassing look wouldn't be his only entry into Monday's highlight reels. (Getty)

Doncic makes his own highlight

Doncic made sure that the embarrassing moment wouldn’t be his only entry into the evening’s highlight reels.

With time winding down in the second quarter, Doncic took the inbounds pass before racing toward halfcourt.

With 4.3 seconds on the clock, Doncic had time to get a closer look than he did. But he liked what he saw from just beyond halfcourt.

There’s a reason he liked it. Doncic’s heave bounced off the backboard and through the net for a 3-pointer just before time ran out in the half.

Doncic is having a stellar rookie campaign. He also knows how to make the highlight reels and balanced out his bad look early Monday with a good one from long distance.

