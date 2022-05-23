Luka Doncic on Andrew Wiggins’ dunk: ‘That was impressive, I’m not gonna lie’

Wiggins doesn’t know where that dunk ranks in his collection, but Stephen Curry said it’s the best he has ever seen from his teammate. Klay Thompson said Wiggins looked like Dominique Wilkins. “That was impressive, I’m not going to lie,” Doncic said of the poster. “I saw the video again, and I was like, ooh. That was pretty incredible. I wish I had those bunnies.”

Source: Kendra Andrews @ ESPN

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

James Plowright @British_Buzz

Andrew Wiggins dunk had me howling this morning when watching it back, good gracious that was special

pic.twitter.com/N2dj6YhSrP – 5:54 AM

Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron

I wrote on Andrew Wiggins’ memorable dunk over Luka Doncic, and why it served as the perfect exclamation point to the Warriors’ declaration: They deserve to be title favorites. sfchronicle.com/sports/warrior… – 2:52 AM

Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill

New for ⁦@YahooSports:⁩ The Warriors’ fifth-best player, and on some nights, sixth or seventh, would be Luka Doncic’s No. 1 running mate in this series. Instead, Andrew Wiggins is dunking on Doncic. That’s the talent disparity sports.yahoo.com/for-mavericks-… – 2:35 AM

Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon

“I’m still learning,” 23-year-old Luka Doncic says after scoring 40 in another playoff lesson from the Warriors. espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 2:01 AM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Wiggins puts Doncic in a poster, Warriors put Mavericks on notice with Game 3 win nba.nbcsports.com/2022/05/23/wig… – 1:45 AM

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan

Steph Curry didn’t grade Luka Doncic’s Q1 buzzer shimmy — yet: “I didn’t see it. I’ll do some homework and I’ll get back to you on that one.” – 1:33 AM

Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire

Andrew Wiggins set NBA Twitter on fire with an explosive poster dunk over Luka Doncic in Game 3. Here’s a look at what fans and analysts were saying about the dunk on Sunday. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/nba-twit… – 1:20 AM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Klay Thompson on Andrew Wiggins: “He’s looking like Dominique Wilkins out there.” pic.twitter.com/sKeD9XlkTD – 12:37 AM

Story continues

Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron

Klay Thompson on Andrew Wiggins: “What a game he had tonight. He was looking like Dominique Wilkins out there with the dunks he was throwing down.” – 12:36 AM

Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS

‘He was looking like Dominique Wilkins out there.’ – Warriors G Klay Thompson on Andrew Wiggins’ posterization of Mavericks star Luka Doncic – 12:35 AM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

Klay Thompson on Andrew Wiggins: “He was looking like Dominique Wilkins… incredible. His head was above the rim.” – 12:35 AM

Ben Golliver @BenGolliver

Draymond Green on Andrew Wiggins’ dunk on Luka Doncic: “He’s got a couple posters this playoffs. That one was on Luka, so it means more. When you get a poster on a superstar like that, it just means a little bit more.” pic.twitter.com/U1RJLGUGrP – 12:32 AM

Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire

Andrew Wiggins secured the must-see highlight of the playoffs with a rim-rocking poster dunk over Luka Doncic in Game 3. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/05/22/wat… – 12:30 AM

Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron

Draymond Green on Andrew Wiggins’ poster dunk: “Absolutely incredible. He’s been attacking like that … And that one’s on Luka, so it just means more.” – 12:28 AM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

Draymond on the Wiggins dunk: “That one was on Luka. When you get one on a superstar, it means a little more.” – 12:28 AM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

Pointing out that they know Dallas has a Hall of Famer coaching the Mavs and a future Hall of Famer in Luka, Draymond said Warriors knew this was the game to get in Dallas because Mavs won’t quit: “We kind of went all-in on this one.” – 12:23 AM

Shaun Powell @Powell2daPeople

It doesn’t necessarily get easier for Luka and the Mavs next year. Remember, Clippers and Nuggets will be full strength. Pelicans get Zion. Nothing is guaranteed. – 12:18 AM

Carl Steward @stewardsfolly

Minnesota Timberwolves fans after watching Andrew Wiggins this postseason. pic.twitter.com/jW6pqlwWW4 – 12:13 AM

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan

Luka Doncic on Andrew Wiggins’ Q4 dunk over him: “That was impressive. I’m not going to lie. I saw the video again, and I was like, ‘Ooof.’ I wish I had those bunnies.” – 12:12 AM

Ben Golliver @BenGolliver

Warriors’ Andrew Wiggins on his poster dunk over Mavericks’ Luka Doncic: “They tried to take it away!” pic.twitter.com/sbythSXtqU – 12:11 AM

Tim Cato @tim_cato

okay who gave luka a trucker hat pic.twitter.com/R9a3UlC0xE – 12:10 AM

Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears

“Just feeling the energy. The rim was all I saw,” Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins said on his dunk. – 12:09 AM

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan

Luka Doncic: “The first three quarters, I played very bad. That’s on me. I’m still learning. I think after this season is done, whenever we are, I’m going to look back and learn a lot of things. This is my first conference finals in NBA. I’m 23, man. I’m still learning a lot.” – 12:08 AM

Jimmy Spencer @JimmySpencer

Just finished my recording of the Warriors – Mavericks game and I have notes:

Andrew Wiggins! Wow. Best postseason dunk since @Baron Davis !

I do wish official Marc Davis who missed the Draymond backcourt call then T’d him up for it also didn’t miss that call too. Replay win. – 12:08 AM

StatMuse @statmuse

Worst record when scoring 40+ points in playoffs history:

2-6 Luka Doncic

3-4 Russell Westbrook

They are the only players with a losing record (min 5 games). pic.twitter.com/7eIg8zuljq – 12:08 AM

Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob

The way Wiggins got Canada back in this game against the Czech last qualifiers… shame they couldn’t pull it out pic.twitter.com/60F1282Nxx – 12:07 AM

Shaun Powell @Powell2daPeople

Ben Simmons can only hope to have a career resurrection like Andrew Wiggins. – 12:06 AM

Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie

Andrew Wiggins being a 16-game player has been huge for the Warriors. Great example of environmental development. Wiggins has gotten awesome at the stuff needed to be a valuable role player (defense, spot shooting) while still being able to take on big offensive moments sometimes – 12:04 AM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

They really traded D’Angelo Russell, Omari Spellman, Jacob Evans to get Andrew Wiggins, a pick that became Jonathan Kuminga, and a pick that helped them get a year of Kelly Oubre Jr. – 11:57 PM

Kerith Burke @KerithBurke

Andrew Wiggins: New career high in playoff scoring (27) and he did it with only one three.

Also had 11 rebounds and guarded Luka on a night he played 40 mins. – 11:55 PM

Reggie Jackson @Reggie_Jackson

Wiggins!! 😳🤯 – 11:52 PM

Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA

Mavs rely more on one player than any other team in the league. Asking Luka to do too much. One player can’t carry you to The Finals. Porzingis would have made a big difference in this series. – 11:47 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Andrew Wiggins definitely in the lead for that Magic Johnson award – 11:46 PM

Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon

Not a list that Luka Doncic wanted to be on, but at least it’s exclusive company (via ⁦@ESPNStatsInfo⁩): pic.twitter.com/Gyz7YE7wrh – 11:46 PM

Michael Dugat @mdug

Can’t say I expected the Mavs role players to be as bad as they were at home.

Dinwiddie showed up, but I guess it’s too late.

Brunson was mostly good.

Luka good.

That’s it. In the Conference Finals, that’s not enough. – 11:44 PM

Rick Noland @RickNoland

LLLL: Luka Lookin’ Like LeBron in ’07, ’10: I can’t win with this team @Dallas Mavericks @Cleveland Cavaliers – 11:44 PM

Shaun Powell @Powell2daPeople

Distressed assets moved the last 5 years: Anthony Davis, Harden, CP3, Kawhi from the Spurs, etc., etc., to name a few. That’s what Dallas must find for Luka. – 11:43 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Andrew Wiggins is +66 this series, best on the Warriors.

Luka Doncic is -61 this series, worst on the Mavs. pic.twitter.com/jcD0n6ebqz – 11:43 PM

J. Michael Falgoust @ThisIsJMichael

Wiggins was phenomenal. Of course this is where the half wits appear to say bc he might be MVP of this series that disqualifies anything Curry has done and proves he’s still overrated over a subjective assertion 🙄 – 11:43 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Highest +/- by a Warriors player this series:

+66 — Andrew Wiggins

+57 — Steph Curry pic.twitter.com/ZPar0QpLrN – 11:42 PM

Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS

Game 3 final: Warriors 109, Mavericks 100

-Curry 31 and 11a, Wiggins 27 and 11r

-Formula: Dogged defense, timely offense and exploiting a dog-tired opponent

-They want the sweep, because they understand the value of resting and re-setting – 11:41 PM

Jay King @ByJayKing

Been fun watching Wiggins during this playoff run. That dude has always been such a talent. Now he’s a winner. Plays both ends. Competes. Has been such a great fit for the Warriors. Hard to believe they got off D’Angelo’s contract while landing him and a first. – 11:41 PM

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

Luka and Mark Cuban getting the news he was in fact posterized by Andrew Wiggins is comedy pic.twitter.com/Qk6oYayPmp – 11:40 PM

David Hardisty @clutchfans

Just another reminder as the Warriors head towards a sweep of Luka and the Mavs: The Suns really should have traded for Eric Gordon. – 11:40 PM

Dan Favale @danfavale

andrew wiggins went from “talent maddeningly unfulfilled” to “steph curry just called him ‘incredible’ after a western conference finals win” – 11:40 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

I think Luka is the best player in this series, but Steph is still Steph! – 11:39 PM

Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46

Andrew Wiggins vs Mavericks (Game 3)

27 points

11 rebounds

11/20 FG

3 assists

0 turnovers

+22

39 minutes

Big time, his first career 20-point, 10-rebound Playoff game. Warrios lead 3-0 and they’re one step away from the 2022 NBA Finals! #GoldBlooded #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/PM60hMen2K – 11:38 PM

Carl Steward @stewardsfolly

I want that Wiggins dunk on a loop. – 11:38 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

Reggie just dowsed Luka only winning 2 of the 8 times he’s had 40 so bad that I think we can skip the whole should Luka be more of a creator conversation on here – 11:38 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Warriors go up 3-0 on the Mavericks. They’re a win from the Finals.

-Steph Curry: 31 points, 11 assists, 5 rebounds

-Andrew Wiggins: 27 points, 11 rebounds, poster dunk and point man defending Luka – 11:38 PM

Shaun Powell @Powell2daPeople

Remember, the Wolves were begging teams to take Andrew Wiggins. – 11:37 PM

Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon

Luka Doncic scored 21 of his 40 points in the fourth quarter, but it wasn’t enough for the Mavs to make a comeback against the Warriors. Dallas is now 2-6 when Doncic scores 40+ in the playoffs in his career. – 11:37 PM

Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin

Andrew Wiggins with another monster game this series. After helping stop Luka in Game 1 with spectacular defense, he had the highest plus-minus of anyone on the court (+22) in Game 3, finishing with 27 points and 11 rebounds to give the Warriors a 3-0 series lead in the WCF. – 11:37 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Andrew Wiggins tonight:

27 PTS (playoff career high)

11 REB

11-20 FG

And the dunk of the playoffs. pic.twitter.com/oF8ay40itE – 11:37 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Luka Doncic is 2-6 when scoring 40+ points in the playoffs. pic.twitter.com/UFHHxDf68d – 11:36 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Most 40-point playoff game in Mavs history:

8 — Luka Doncic

7 — Dirk Nowitzki

Luka has only played 26 playoff games. pic.twitter.com/oGuP3iiO3r – 11:34 PM

Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA

Luka is gassed. No resistance on that Klay drive. It’s amazing to see the effect of all those Warriors body blows. – 11:34 PM

Ryan McDonough @McDNBA

Andrew Wiggins is why teams never stop evaluating players, even NBA veterans

At 27 years old, Wiggs has finally developed into a heck of a two-way player – 11:34 PM

Carl Steward @stewardsfolly

Jokic calling Doncic: Nice game, man, but I know the feeling. They too good. – 11:34 PM

Michael Dugat @mdug

Is it selfish, if it’s going to be a sweep anyway, to want Luka to say fuck it and just try to score 60 next game? – 11:33 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Steve Kerr’s urgency has been high all night, sensing a kill shot in this series. Just took a timeout after Luka Doncic hit a 3 to bring Dallas within eight with 1:49 left. Getting on Curry for a defensive mistake. – 11:31 PM

Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe

Luka with another 15 free throws. He’s 26-for-30 the last two games – 11:31 PM

Micah Adams @MicahAdams13

Andrew Wiggins is making a bigger impact on a stage that neither Joel Embiid nor Jabari Parker have ever reached.

David Kahn’s stock has never been higher. – 11:29 PM

Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob

We can move on from the No. 1 pick expectations and the Maple Jordan hype. Andrew Wiggins is just a damn good basketball player that Canada should be very proud of. – 11:27 PM

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine

Andrew Wiggins followed his poster for the ages with a lefty tip dunk and now has a career-playoff-high 22 points to go with 11 rebounds. What a series for the Warriors’ No. 22 … – 11:26 PM

Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA

Andrew Wiggins attacking Luka Doncic — in many different ways — has been the key to this series. – 11:25 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Dunk aside, I think Wiggins proved this entire season and postseason that we should talk about him with more than just jokes. – 11:24 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Wiggins’ dunk over Doncic is the most lethal kill since Brick Tamland killed a man with a trident – 11:24 PM

Paul Jones @Paul__Jones

Please let me know when the poster of NFT or whatever is these days of @Andrew Wiggins dipping it on Luka is available for purchase. That was rude!! #posterizedforever – 11:24 PM

Kerith Burke @KerithBurke

Wiggins has a new career high in playoff points and he’s currently tying his playoff career-high in rebounds – 11:24 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

Reggie and SVG keep saying they haven’t seen this Wiggins before. Lol this is VAXXED Wiggins. That man’s immune system is thriving. He’s new and improved! 😂 – 11:24 PM

Chris Herring @Herring_NBA

Wiggins w some Jordan-type air these last couple plays – 11:24 PM

The Ringer @ringernba

ANDREW WIGGINS DUNKS ON LUKA

(📼 @NBA)

pic.twitter.com/tsQV0MZ3zb – 11:23 PM

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

Nice of the NBA to put in a conference final MVP award just in time for Wiggins to win one – 11:23 PM

Dan Favale @danfavale

not sure i’ve ever seen andrew wiggins play with this much force over such a long stretch of time – 11:23 PM

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

This game has just become a dunk contest between Andrew Wiggins and Davis Bertans. – 11:23 PM

Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews

Andrew Wiggins has his first career playoff 20 and 10 game.

He’s got 22 points (10-of-18 shooting) and 11 rebounds. 5:38 to go. – 11:23 PM

Carl Steward @stewardsfolly

Wiggins wearing the Flubber shoes tonight. My goodness. – 11:23 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

The Wiggins game??? – 11:23 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Wiggins more than justifying K Pop fan takeover gotdam – 11:22 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Andrew Wiggins’ second poster dunk of these playoffs. Gets Luka Doncic more ferociously than he got Brandon Clarke. pic.twitter.com/lnEhlNUQzr – 11:22 PM

Eddie Sefko @ESefko

Andrew Wiggins is having a monster night. He’s now got 22 points, 10 rebounds and 3 assists. Plus maybe the best dunk of the playoffs. – 11:22 PM

Eric Patten @EricPatten

Is Wiggins going to be an All-Star and NBA champ in the same season? – 11:22 PM

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

Wiggins 🤢🤮 pic.twitter.com/1Bzr0FxmP4 – 11:22 PM

Kerith Burke @KerithBurke

Wiggins ties his playoff career high for a third time – 11:21 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Andrew Wiggins competing and throwing down posters as if the Warriors are playing Minnesota – 11:21 PM

Anthony Puccio @APOOCH

Wiggins is sick for this pic.twitter.com/fp4Kte8x2L – 11:21 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Is that the best play of Andrew Wiggins’ career? – 11:21 PM

J. Kyle Mann @jkylemann

luka after selling that call pic.twitter.com/OlklzxlkLY – 11:21 PM

Matt Dery @DerySpeaks

Man. I hope Luka is ok. Golly gee that invisible hit to his face was pretty brutal. Now we get four minutes of commercials. – 11:20 PM

Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob

THE ANDREW WIGGINS POSTER ON LUKA DONCIC LIVES – 11:20 PM

Dave McMenamin @mcten

Air Canada makes direct flights to Dallas, apparently. Andrew Wiggins, jeez. – 11:20 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

With that dunk, Andrew Wiggins just had his first career 20/10 playoff game. pic.twitter.com/2rnRpe7Rv5 – 11:20 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Luka vertical already 20-something inches… he’s never jumping again after Andrew Wiggins put him in an overturned mausoleum – 11:20 PM

Chris Vernon @ChrisVernonShow

You cannot call that an offensive foul on Wiggins. When a dunk is that awesome, it voids all fouls. – 11:19 PM

Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon

Steve Kerr’s challenge of the refs’ call was successful. Luka Doncic’s challenge of Andrew Wiggins’ dunk definitely was not. – 11:19 PM

Tas Melas @TasMelas

Ok, give Wiggins the foul but also give Doncic a tech for flopping. – 11:19 PM

Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill

Luka flopped so we could see that replay 8 million times on review on the big board. Thanks Luka.

Challenge successful – 11:19 PM

Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron

Successful challenge. That SportsCenter-worthy dunk from Wiggins will count, as it should’ve all along. – 11:19 PM

Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe

Warriors win the challenge. Wiggins’ poster is official – 11:19 PM

Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears

Successful challenge by Warriors. Dunk on Luka by Wiggins is a classic – 11:19 PM

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine

Andrew Wiggins’ dunk on Luka stands after Steve Kerr’s challenge is successful … – 11:18 PM

Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS

Wiggins, wow – 11:18 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

Lol for that poster alone, Luka should be focusing on his body all summer. Only a few can jump with Wiggins, but bro I ain’t even have a chance. 😂😂 – 11:18 PM

Austin Krell @NBAKrell

Wiggins justified being the top pick in 2014 with that dunk, alone. – 11:18 PM

Devin Vassell @Yvngdevo

Wiggins omg😓 – 11:18 PM

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

No chance that was an offensive foul by Andrew Wiggins. Marc Davis is trippin’. Just a poster that will soon be on the wall of every Warriors fan everywhere. – 11:18 PM

Eddie Sefko @ESefko

Outrageous dunk by Andrew Wiggins over Luka. But he clocked Luka pretty good in the face with the off arm. Going to be interesting to see how this one turns out. Luka was in the restricted zone. – 11:18 PM

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

That was an insane Wiggins dunk – 11:18 PM

Derrick Alston Jr @deejuusz

ZIP EM UP WIGGINS 🫡 – 11:18 PM

Michael Dugat @mdug

I mean, that is an offensive foul. He hit Luka in the face with the ward-off arm – 11:17 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Cameron Johnson knows exactly how Andrew Wiggins feels… pic.twitter.com/odl9tU22iD – 11:17 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

RIP Luka – 11:17 PM

Ramona Shelburne @ramonashelburne

Name that Wiggins dunk. It deserves one. – 11:17 PM

Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe

Wiggins attacked the rim with disrespect on his heart – 11:17 PM

Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress

That’s definitely an offensive foul on Wiggins. – 11:17 PM

Eric Patten @EricPatten

Oh my God, Wiggins – 11:17 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Did they really just call that Andrew Wiggins dunk an offensive foul!? Are you serious? Lmao how’re you gonna take away an absolute monster dunk? – 11:17 PM

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

Wiggins!?! – 11:17 PM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Andrew Wiggins just ended a man’s career right in front of my eyes, but was called for an offensive foul. Steve Kerr is challenging.

My. God. – 11:17 PM

David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc

Andrew Wiggins just killed a man on national TV. – 11:17 PM

Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA

OH MY WIGGINS – 11:16 PM

Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA

This type of team (Luka + shooters/defenders) has a ceiling in postseason play. It’s basically the 2014-15 or 2016-17 Rockets. Mavs need to start positioning themselves for a star hunt. – 11:16 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Andrew Wiggins with the greatest offensive foul in playoff history – 11:16 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Wiggins! – 11:16 PM

Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski

WIGGINS! – 11:16 PM

Michael Grange @michaelgrange

If Maxi Kleber is gonna pass up wide open 3s on broken plays … he should apologize to Luka. – 11:14 PM

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan

Luka Doncic was so eager to take a charge, Davis Bertans just dunked, and things might be getting weird here in AAC. – 11:14 PM

Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill

Doncic getting desperate here, in a good way. Moving his feet on defense, using his body. And hitting those 26 footers – 11:11 PM

Drew Shiller @DrewShiller

Oh my. That jabstep 3 from Poole on Luka was niiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiice – 11:11 PM

Trey Kerby @treykerby

Luka ram rodding? pic.twitter.com/QjgEQt7Vyo – 11:07 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

Does Wiggins going to the finals make him the most accomplished Canadian player of all time? – 11:06 PM

Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor

Andrew Wiggins is usually only this aggressive when he plays against the #Cavs. – 11:02 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

Lol every time I look at Wiggins, I think about how he didn’t want to get vaccinated. He eventually got those shots and is having the best year of his career. 😂😂 – 11:02 PM

Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron

Has Andrew Wiggins been the Warriors’ best player this postseason? He has, right? Been such a force on both ends. 17 points, 10 rebounds and 2 assists in 28 minutes so far tonight. – 11:00 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

So impressed by Andrew Wiggins in these playoffs. Bought into his role and became a perfect compliment to Steph/Klay/Poole. Cut his shot attempts and upped his rebounding in the postseason. Playing his ass off on defense. Role players around the league should take notice. – 10:58 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Warriors up 10 heading to the 4Q with a chance to go up 3-0 on the Mavericks. Jason Kidd subbed Luka Doncic out early in 3Q, which means he should have a chunk of time to open 4th against a Warriors lineup without Curry. Series defining stretch for Dallas. – 10:56 PM

Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe

With still a full quarter to play, a look at these high minute totals:

Bullock 32

Curry 31

Finney-Smith 31

Wiggins 28

Dončić 28

Brunson 28

Green 27

Looney 27

Thompson 27

Kleiber 21

Dinwiddie 20 – 10:56 PM

Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron

Warriors showing a lot of faith in Moses Moody, who’s guarding Luka Doncic in the box-and-1. Big moment for the 19-year-old rookie. – 10:49 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

Mavs getting destroyed on the offensive glass and Luka is not being superhuman. That L is incoming. – 10:48 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Looks like the Warriors are going to a box-and-1 with Moses Moody on Luka Doncic. Draymond Green was giving Moody instructions on how to guard Luka before Moody entered. – 10:44 PM

Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers

Wiggins has been such a great story this season. Really cool to see him find a comfort zone, then provide significant utility for a good team. AK – 10:42 PM

Michael Dugat @mdug

I feel like Green has decided Luka plays better mad and has gone out of the way to keep things “friendly” … competitive, but clean. – 10:36 PM

Krishna Narsu @knarsu3

Why is Draymond helping up Luka while running back on offense? – 10:34 PM

Tas Melas @TasMelas

Does Wiggins take the first shot of every half or is that my eyes-nalysis talking? – 10:32 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Doncic complaining about not getting call on Looney and Dallas lost Curry on a 3-pointer – 10:27 PM

Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe

Looney played a team-high 19 minutes for the Warriors. Same amount as Luka. Bullock (23) and Finney-Smith (21) are heading for 40 minutes – 10:23 PM

Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs

On a night where they again can’t make open 3ptrs (6-25 in 1st half). And where officials are willing to call fouls. Mavs (and esp Luka) have GOT to keep trying to finish at the rim rather than passing out of 3.Mavs 15-20 FT. GS 7-7 – 10:17 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

Wiggins wasn’t an efficient player in Minnesota, but he always had volume

So it’s not exactly surprising that he looks/feels comfortable taking 12+ shots in a half. He’s done it a million times. And it’s not like those million times were all inefficient. Sometimes he was awesome – 10:16 PM

Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs

Back and forth 1st half. GS led by 12 early, Mavs then led by as many as 9 as they again won the Doncic-less 2nd qtr minutes. But Warriors w/15-6 run to end half to lead 48-47. Curry w/16. Doncic 15. 2nd half soon @theeagledallas – 10:15 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Dallas outscored Warriors by 11 points in the 5:54 that Andrew Wiggins was off the floor in that first half – 10:12 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Warriors up only 48-47 with Mavericks shooting 34.2% FGs.

Dallas in good shape if Doncic can find his non-free throw offense (3/9 FGs, 1 assist, 2 turnovers) and if Bullock/Finney-Smith can make some 3s (1/9 3s combined) – 10:11 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

The Warriors starting lineup — Curry, Klay, Wiggins, Draymond, Looney — was a +15 in the first half. They went +7 the first eight minutes of the game and +8 the final four minutes of the first half. All other GSW lineups a cumulative -14. – 10:09 PM

Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron

HALFTIME: Warriors up 48-47 on the Mavericks. Curry (16 points) and Wiggins (13) are leading the way for Golden State. – 10:07 PM

Kerith Burke @KerithBurke

Draymond dunk, Steph 3, Wiggs lay, Steph 3 plus three Luka misses in between and the Warriors retake the lead. – 10:03 PM

Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill

Luka and Draymond having a conversation coming out of timeout at midcourt. Whatever it was, ends up with both patting each other on the back – 10:03 PM

Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe

Draymond and Steph talking to Luka. Green is patting Luka on the back while they chat – 10:03 PM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

It appears Golden State’s offense has returned, as they’ve utilized a nice run to retake the lead 43-42 with 2:01 left in the half.

Other news: Jordan Poole and Luka Doncic had to be separated during a timeout. – 10:03 PM

Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon

Luka Doncic had some words for Juan Toscano-Anderson during the timeout and was held back from getting in his face. Draymond Green and Tim Hardaway Jr. then exchanged mean words from about 40 feet away. – 10:02 PM

Kane Pitman @KanePitman

We’ve got an old fashioned smile off between Steph and Luka! Which smile will be more irritating for the opponent when it’s all said and done? 😄 – 10:02 PM

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan

Teammates just had to forcibly hold Luka Doncic back from charging at Jordan Poole and Draymond Green.

Tim Hardaway Jr. and Reggie Bullock come up to join the shouting, too. – 10:02 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Luka Doncic going after Juan Toscano-Anderson as the teams separate into the huddles. Referees step in between. Now Draymond Green yelling down at Doncic and the entire Mavericks bench. – 10:02 PM

Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews

Luka Doncic is having to be held back by teammates after going after Juan Toscano-Anderson for the Warriors’ celebration for Steph Curry’s three-pointer. – 10:02 PM

Michael Dugat @mdug

Bad shot from Luka, but only happened because Kleber passed on his open look. – 10:01 PM

Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill

When Luka, IF Luka, learns how to play off a live dribble and play off his teammates….curtains – 10:01 PM

Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA

Luka is the only person in human history to look more exuberant when angry than happy. – 9:59 PM

Haralabos Voulgaris @haralabob

Dallas has gotten away with switching Luka on Curry – but don’t think its sustainable. – 9:58 PM

John Hollinger @johnhollinger

Empty trip but Luka made JTA do a complete 180 with that pass fake – 9:57 PM

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan

Draymond Green’s antics with officials make Luka Doncic’s complaints look librarian-like. – 9:50 PM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

Warriors killing Mavs on the offensive glass with 8 offensive boards already — 3 each from Wiggins and Looney. – 9:48 PM

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan

Mavs outscored the Warriors plus-8 (12-4) in 5:20 to start Q2 without Luka Doncic. – 9:47 PM

Bryan Kalbrosky @BryanKalbrosky

Luka Doncic busted out the Steph Curry shimmy. He rocks so hard. pic.twitter.com/PKljJ2rUSK – 9:41 PM

Austin Krell @NBAKrell

Lol Luka reverse-spun on his back foot into a 30-ft pull-up 3 as time expired. Insane. – 9:34 PM

Eddie Sefko @ESefko

Mavericks get a much-needed jolt with Luka’s buzzer beater at the end of the first quarter from about 35 feet. But that improved their 3-point shooting to only 3-of-14 (21 percent). They trail 25-22 as Steph Curry has eight points. – 9:32 PM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

Dallas got off to a slow start but finishes quarter with Luka dancing through the Golden State defense before burying a 32-footer at the buzzer. Mavs only down 25-22 after Golden State led by 12. – 9:31 PM

Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA

Just noticed The Two-Time @DrDisrespect is sitting courtside at Mavs-Warriors. Must be inspiring for Luka and Steph to play in front of greatness. – 9:31 PM

Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron

END OF Q1: Warriors up 25-22 on the Mavericks. Luka Doncic hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer, capping an 8-2 spurt from Dallas. – 9:30 PM

Michael Dugat @mdug

Huge three from Luka. Crowd now awake. Maybe that gets them going. – 9:30 PM

Nick Wright @getnickwright

Absolutely massive end of quarter swing. Steph takes a foolish, early in the clock deep 3, and Luka makes that insanity.

Dallas being down just 3 after *that* quarter feels like a minor miracle.

Now, let’s see who wins the non-Luka/non-Steph minutes. – 9:30 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Thought Luka was about to dap up the two time after knocking that down – 9:30 PM

Amin Elhassan @DarthAmin

Lmao Luka with the Steph Shimmy – 9:30 PM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Doncic ends the first quarter with a WILD 3-pointer to cut the Warriors’ lead to 3. – 9:30 PM

Jason Dumas @JDumasReports

Tough end to a quarter where it felt like the Warriors completely outplayed Dallas. Should be up more.

This crowd just got some life. Been pretty lifeless and quiet all quarter up to that Luka shot. – 9:30 PM

David Morrow @_DavidMorrow

Omg, Luka – 9:30 PM

Brad Townsend @townbrad

Surprising play by Doncic, feeding Bullock in the post. He knows that’s not Bullock’s strong suit . . . and then Doncic makes an outrageous shot to end the first quarter. Might be the spark Dallas needs. It sure awakened the fans. – 9:30 PM

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan

Shimmy Luka with a 3-pointer from Frisco at the first-quarter buzzer might be just what the Mavs needed. – 9:30 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Luka should have like 10 assists right now – 9:19 PM

The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA

Some pregame Luka magic 🪄

pic.twitter.com/8ybRizIrt7 – 9:10 PM

Brad Townsend @townbrad

Early on it’s obvious the Mavs, particularly Doncic, making a concerted effort to get to the basket. – 9:05 PM

Krishna Narsu @knarsu3

Top 5 + 1 in Short Mid-Range FG% in the playoffs with a minimum of 50 shot attempts:

1. Jokic 68.97% (58)

2. Steph 60.66% (61)

3. CP3 57.41% (54)

4. Ayton 54.43% (79)

5. Jimmy Buckets 50% (60)

6. Luka 49.47% (95) – 8:49 PM

Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs

Mavs starters: Bullock, DFS, Powell, Brunson, Doncic

GS starters: Wiggins, Green, Looney, Thompson, Curry

8:02 tip @theeagledallas – 8:35 PM

Allia LaForce @ALaForce

Western Conference Finals Game 3 here we GOOOOOO!!! I love my crew!!

#nbaplayoffs #nba #mavs #luka #warriors #stephcurry @Reggie Miller @NBAonTNT pic.twitter.com/ajkNWi6Vx5 – 8:34 PM

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan

Luka Doncic spent 20 seconds bargaining up his daily bet with Igor Kokoskov and Peter Patton and then added to his thousands-of-dollars tab on his 3rd and final half-court attempt.

Game 3 incoming. pic.twitter.com/lFk869e8k2 – 8:33 PM

Ben Golliver @BenGolliver

Mavericks’ Luka Doncic from halfcourt before West finals Game 3 vs. Warriors pic.twitter.com/nx7OmfVK58 – 8:14 PM

Ben Golliver @BenGolliver

Warriors’ Stephen Curry & Mavericks’ Luka Doncic ready for Game 3 of the West Finals pic.twitter.com/xNENYnt6VS – 8:08 PM

Brad Townsend @townbrad

Pinson’s already at it. Wiggins finished warming up and as he walked off the court Pinson heckled him. Wiggins laughed. – 7:57 PM

Allia LaForce @ALaForce

Luka on the famous smile when something doesn’t go his way: “The smile is something that gives me hope. What is the saying? After rain, there is always a sun. If something bad happens our team has the potential to do something good so that is why I do it” @Dallas Mavericks @NBAonTNT pic.twitter.com/uPnE5UE4Rq – 4:31 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Here’s Andrew Wiggins on his ankle twist from the last game. Said he really felt it postgame before he went to bed. Feels better today. Doesn’t believe it’ll impact his lateral movement. pic.twitter.com/XmSCsPW2rD – 1:16 PM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Andrew Wiggins said his ankle is feeling better, just suffered a little tweak in Game 2. Won’t affect his lateral mobility. – 1:14 PM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Andrew Wiggins went through shoot around this morning and he’s “good to go” for Game 3 tonight. – 12:57 PM

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan

Steve Kerr on Andrew Wiggins, who was questionable for Game 3: He’s good. Yeah.”

Luka Doncic, prepare accordingly. dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 12:57 PM

Brad Townsend @townbrad

Wiggins went through shootaround and will play, Kerr says. – 12:57 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Andrew Wiggins went through shootaround this morning in Dallas. He is clear for Game 3, per Kerr. – 12:57 PM

Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron

Andrew Wiggins is good to go tonight. – 12:57 PM

Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews

Andrew Wiggins was able to go through shootaround this morning, Steve Kerr says. He’s “good to go.” – 12:57 PM

Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46

Steve Kerr shown respect to Luka Doncic and his ability to attack. At the same time he wants the Warriors to stay locked in on the game plan, as they did in the first couple of games at Chase Center. #GoldBlooded #NBAPlayoffs

sdna.gr/mpasket/968544… – 12:20 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Wiggins officially questionable for Game 3 but Kerr expects he will play nba.nbcsports.com/2022/05/22/wig… – 11:23 AM

More on this storyline

The Golden State Warriors are one win away from their sixth NBA Finals appearance since 2015 after Stephen Curry scored 31 points and dished 11 assists to lead the Dubs to a 109-100 win over the Mavs. -via SLAM / May 23, 2022

“He hasn’t had the opportunity to be on the stage before,” Curry said. “With the confidence that we have as a team and the ability to come out here and prove who he is as a player in games that matter and I always say ‘just find ways to impact winning,’ he’s figured that out. -via SLAM / May 23, 2022

CJ Holmes: Andrew Wiggins on his poster dunk over Luka Doncic: “They tried to take it away, but maybe they didn’t see it fully through. That’s what challenges are for.” Had a huge smile on his face while responding to the question. -via Twitter @CjHolmes22 / May 23, 2022