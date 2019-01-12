Luka Doncic is already one of the most clutch players in the NBA

When an NBA game is on the line, you want the ball in the hands of your team’s best player. For the Dallas Mavericks, that player happens to be a 19-year-old rookie.

Luka Doncic did it again Friday night, sinking three clutch shots in the final two minutes to give the Mavericks a 119-115 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

It’s not the first time Doncic has displayed some late-game heroics this season. Even though he’s a rookie, Doncic is already among the most clutch players in basketball.

yes, Luka is 17-of-26 from the floor, including 6-of-11 from 3-point territory, in the final three minutes of one-possession games this season. Ridiculous. — Tommy Beer (@TommyBeer) January 12, 2019





After getting out our calculators and rigorously crunching those numbers, we have boldly determined they are good.

Doncic’s presence on that list does speak volumes about his game. It’s not often you see a 19-year-old rookie on the same list as James Harden and Kevin Durant. Not only that, but Doncic has a better shooting percentage than both players in clutch situations.

We’re not breaking new ground here. Anyone who has watched the NBA this season knows Doncic is already a force to be reckoned with on the court.

With that said, it’s still incredibly fun to point out all the ways in which he’s excelled in his first 41 games. It makes you wonder what’s coming next.

Luka Doncic has already displayed the ability to come through late in games. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

