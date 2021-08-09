Luka Doncic agrees to franchise-record supermax contract extension with Dallas Mavericks

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic has reached a deal on an maximum salary extension with the team that will pay him $207.1 million over five years, a person with direct knowledge of the deal told USA TODAY Sports.

The person requested anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly until the deal is official.

The Mavericks have a press conference scheduled for Tuesday with Doncic, Mavericks owner Mark Cuban, general manager Nico Harrison, coach Jason Kidd, and Doncic’s agents, Bill Duffy and Enrique Villalobos.

This deal is not a surprise as Doncic all but confirmed he would sign the lucrative extension at the end of the season.

As expected, the Mavericks signed franchise cornerstone Luka Doncic to a supermax contract extension.

Doncic will play the 2021-22 season on the fourth year of his rookie contract at $10.1 million and the extension will begin in 2022-23 at $35.7 million. His salary will escalate to $38.6 million, $41.4 million, $44.3 million and $47.1 million in 2026-27.

Doncic, 22, is the franchise cornerstone. In just his third season, he is a two-time All-Star and two-time All-NBA performer, making first-time All-NBA in 2020-21. Last season, Doncic averaged 27.7 points, 8.6 assists, eight rebounds while shooting 47.9% from the field and 35% on 3-pointers.

He is a gifted shotmaker and elite playmaker who has 36 triple-doubles in three seasons.

The next step for Doncic and the Mavs: getting out of the first round of the playoffs. Doncic and the Mavs have lost to the Los Angeles Clippers in the first round of the postseason for two straight seasons. The franchise hasn't advanced past the first round since beating the Miami Heat in the NBA Finals in 2011.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Luka Doncic agrees to $207 million supermax extension with Mavericks