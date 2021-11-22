Luka Doncic re-aggravating knee injury?

During the Mavericks’ practice Monday afternoon, Luka Doncic appeared to be as close to game ready as he’d been since spraining his left knee and ankle Nov. 15. Until he shouted in pain. Doncic, who’d been practicing in a 5-on-5 scrimmage during the portion of the workout open to reporters, came off the Terasaki Budokan court abruptly and sat on the bleachers, grabbing at his left knee.

Jason Kidd said Luka Doncic went through the entire practice today and “he looked great.” Doncic is questionable for tomorrow’s game against the Clippers and has missed the last 3 games with sprains in his left knee and left ankle. @Dallas Mavericks – 5:55 PM

From @Callie Caplan, who is with the Mavs in LA: Luka Doncic appears to re-aggravate knee injury at Mavs’ practice, again questionable vs. Clippers dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 5:45 PM

Luka Doncic appears to re-aggravate knee injury at Mavs’ practice, again questionable vs. Clippers dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 5:44 PM

Luka and the #Mavs are engaged in a spirited practice today in Los Angeles. @Dallas Mavericks pic.twitter.com/SQJ4e0Ookw – 5:02 PM

Per Mavs PR ahead of tomorrow at LAC: Luka is questionable, but listed among the probable starters. Kleber is probable. Ntilikina is out with a calf strain suffered in 2nd qtr yesterday. 9:40 tip @theeagledallas – 5:01 PM

Mavs listing Luka Doncic as questionable for tomorrows game vs Clippers – 4:47 PM

The Mavericks list Luka Doncic (left knee and ankle sprains) as questionable for Tuesday’s road trip finale against the Los Angeles Clippers. Frank Ntilikina (right calf strain) is out.

Luka with the lob to Boban for the hoop at today’s practice in Los Angeles. @Dallas Mavericks pic.twitter.com/35oirTIC8c – 4:33 PM

Luka Doncic participating in the Mavs’ scrimmage toward the end of practice – 4:30 PM

The Clippers “play the right way” and, hey, it worked — on the Kawhi-less Clippers vs. the Luka-less Mavs:

Director of player health and performance Casey Smith and close friend and teammate Boban Marjanovic were two of the people who walked over to check on him. Soon after, a trainer wrapped a bag of ice around Doncic’s knee with an ace bandage. -via Dallas Morning News / November 22, 2021

Mark Medina: Mavs coach Jason Kidd said Luka Doncic will practice tomorrow in hopes to play on Tuesday against the Clippers -via Twitter @MarkG_Medina / November 21, 2021

Ohm Youngmisuk: Mavs say Luka Doncic is out today vs. Clippers. Dallas plays Clippers again on Tuesday. -via Twitter @NotoriousOHM / November 21, 2021