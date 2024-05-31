Luka Dončić wins Western Conference Finals MVP Award

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - MAY 30: Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks celebrates with teammates after a 124-103 victory against the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game Five of the Western Conference Finals at Target Center on May 30, 2024 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. - Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Dončić was named the Western Conference Finals MVP after leading the Mavs to a 4-1 series win over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Dončić was given the Magic Johnson trophy on Thursday night after masterclass in Game 5.

Luka come out hot, scoring 20 points in the first quarter. He finished with a 36-point double-double.

Dončić averaged 32.4 points per game, 9.6 rebounds per game and 8.2 assists per game during the series.

Minnesota fans booed the 25-year-old Slovenian as he received the trophy.

"This trophy's the whole team man, it's not me," Dončić said shortly after he received the award.

Dončić will play in his first finals.

Game 1 of the finals between the Mavericks and the Boston Celtics will be Thursday, June 6.

NBA Finals Schedule

Game 1

When: Thursday, June 6

Where: TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts

Time: 7:30 p.m.

TV Network: ABC

Game 2

When: Sunday, June 9

Where: TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts

Time: 7:00 p.m.

TV Network: ABC

Game 3

When: Wednesday, June 12

Where: American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas

Time: 7:30 p.m.

TV Network: ABC

Game 4

When: Friday, June 14

Where: American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas

Time: 7:30 p.m.

TV Network: ABC

Game 5 (If Necessary)

When: Monday, June 17

Where: TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts

Time: 7:30 p.m.

TV Network: ABC

Game 6 (If Necessary)

When: Thursday, June 20

Where: American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas

Time: 7:30 p.m.

TV Network: ABC

Game 7 (If Necessary)

When: Sunday, June 23

Where: TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts

Time: 7:00 p.m.

TV Network: ABC