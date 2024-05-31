Luka Dončić wins Western Conference Finals MVP Award
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. - Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Dončić was named the Western Conference Finals MVP after leading the Mavs to a 4-1 series win over the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Dončić was given the Magic Johnson trophy on Thursday night after masterclass in Game 5.
Luka come out hot, scoring 20 points in the first quarter. He finished with a 36-point double-double.
Dončić averaged 32.4 points per game, 9.6 rebounds per game and 8.2 assists per game during the series.
Minnesota fans booed the 25-year-old Slovenian as he received the trophy.
"This trophy's the whole team man, it's not me," Dončić said shortly after he received the award.
Dončić will play in his first finals.
Game 1 of the finals between the Mavericks and the Boston Celtics will be Thursday, June 6.
NBA Finals Schedule
Game 1
When: Thursday, June 6
Where: TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts
Time: 7:30 p.m.
TV Network: ABC
Game 2
When: Sunday, June 9
Where: TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts
Time: 7:00 p.m.
TV Network: ABC
Game 3
When: Wednesday, June 12
Where: American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas
Time: 7:30 p.m.
TV Network: ABC
Game 4
When: Friday, June 14
Where: American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas
Time: 7:30 p.m.
TV Network: ABC
Game 5 (If Necessary)
When: Monday, June 17
Where: TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts
Time: 7:30 p.m.
TV Network: ABC
Game 6 (If Necessary)
When: Thursday, June 20
Where: American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas
Time: 7:30 p.m.
TV Network: ABC
Game 7 (If Necessary)
When: Sunday, June 23
Where: TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts
Time: 7:00 p.m.
TV Network: ABC