Luka Dončić Reveals He Fears Draymond Green the Most in the Western Conference Finals

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Dončić recently faced off against Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors in Game 1 of the NBA Western Conference Finals.

Prior to Game 1, Dončić revealed that he has great respect for the Warriors, in particular, stars Curry and Klay Thompson. However, he did note that although both are incredible sharpshooters, he fears Draymond Green the most. He said, "Obviously, Klay and Steph are incredible offensive guys, but I think the key to the Warriors' team is Draymond. He's just unbelievable. I really respect him and everything he does." He also alluded that he enjoys the trash talk between himself and Green, "That's the fun of the game. I love that part."

Earlier, the Warriors delivered a blowout 112-87 win over the Mavs in the first game. Though Curry and Thompson had a slow start, their offense picked up and Curry led the team with 21 points, Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins with 19 off the bench and Thompson with 15. Dončić himself scored 20 points and went 3 for 10 beyond the arc. Tune in on May 20 for Game 2.

