Luka Dončić has a new injury, downgraded to questionable

BOSTON - Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Dončić has dealt with injuries throughout the playoffs, but on Sunday a new issue popped up on the team's injury report.

A thoracic contusion was added to Dončić's list of maladies, in addition to the right knee sprain and left ankle soreness he's dealt with for several games.

A thoracic contusion is more commonly described as a chest wall bruise.

Video circulating online from practice on Saturday showed the Mavs star grabbing his chest and grimacing.

Dončić is listed as questionable for Game 2, which is a downgrade from Game 1 when he scored a game-high 30 points, but only had one assist in the Mavs' loss.

Luka has played multiple games this postseason when listed as questionable.

RELATED: Dallas Mavericks holding watch party at AAC on Sunday

The Mavericks will take on the Boston Celtics at 7 p.m. on Sunday.