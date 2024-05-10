Luka Dončić: 'Grown-a**' Thunder fan was 'going at' his family

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. - The Dallas Mavericks tied the series against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday night, but the team's stars seemed to take issue with some things said by fans at the Paycom Center.

Luka Dončić got into it with a fan in the front row late in the fourth quarter of the Mavs win.

"Fans can say anything they want," Dončić said as he walked off the floor.

In the post game news conference, Luka talked a bit more about the interaction.

"There was one guy courtside going at my family. I don't like that, man," he said. "You're a grown-ass man, you just can't do that."

Dončić was taunted by OKC fans throughout the game, and said as long as they don't cross the line, he loves it.

"It's great for me, I love it," he said.

While Luka getting into with fans is nothing new, the level-headed Kyrie Irving was also seen yelling at fans in the fourth, to the delight of lip-readers online.

"It's truly Oklahoma. I'll tell you that," Irving said as he walked off the floor.

The Mavericks will take on the Thunder in Dallas on Saturday afternoon.