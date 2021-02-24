Luka calls game. Watch Doncic’s game-winner from three to beat Boston
Luka Doncic may be just 21, but the man does not fear the big moment.
With the game on the line against Boston Tuesday night, Doncic hit back-to-back off-the-dribble threes to win Dallas the game. Luka drained the game-winner with 0.01 on the clock.
LUKA MAGIC CALLED GAME 🤧 pic.twitter.com/mt9eNlNKQW
— NBA TV (@NBATV) February 24, 2021
Doncic finished with 31 points, 10 rebounds, and 8 assists. Jaylen Brunson had 22 off the bench.
Boston struggled to get to the rim in this game but still had a strong offensive night. Jaylen Brown had 29 points and had the layup that would have been the game-winner for the Celtics before Doncic did his thing. Jayson Tatum added 28.
Check out more on the Mavericks
Damian Lillard, James Harden highlight NBA All-Star reserves Three things to know: Does LeBron need more rest? LeBron says no. Luka Doncic on starting All-Star game: ‘Maybe Lillard deserved it more...
Luka calls game. Watch Doncic’s game-winner from three to beat Boston originally appeared on NBCSports.com