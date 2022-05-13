‘Luka backing that talk up!’ Reaction to Dallas Mavs forcing Game 7 vs. Phoenix Suns

Stefan Stevenson
·5 min read
Tony Gutierrez/AP

Luka Doncic’s legend hit another high Thursday night.

The superstar led the Dallas Mavericks to a 110-80 Game 6 win over the Phoenix Suns at American Airlines Center to force a win-or-go-home Game 7 on Sunday.

Doncic finished with 33 points, 11 rebounds, eight assists, four steals and only one turnover.

Now that’s a ‘The Luka Special.’

The Mavs and Suns play Game 7 on Sunday at either 2:30 or 7 p.m in Phoenix. If the Bucks win Friday night, the Mavs-Suns Game 7 will be at 2:30 p.m. Sunday on ABC (WFAA/Ch. 8). If Boston wins Friday to force a Game 7 in the Eastern Conference semifinals, the Mavs-Suns Game 7 will be at 7 p.m. Sunday on TNT.

Both teams have won each game at home. The Mavs won twice on the road in the opening round at Utah and won three road games a year ago in the first round against the Los Angeles Clippers. The last time the Mavs beat the Suns in Phoenix was Nov. 29, 2019. Doncic had 42 points, 11 assists, and nine rebounds that night and shot 50% from the field.

Doncic’s performance in Thursday’s elimination game was the stuff of legend. It’s his fifth career playoff gamer with 30 points, 10 rebound, and five assists to surpass Dirk Nowitzki for the most in Mavs postseason history. Nowitzki did it over 145 playoff games. Doncic has needed just 22 to claim the franchise record.

He drew praise from NBA players on social media for his night, which included two rare consecutive dunks.

“Luka backing that Talk up!!!” Hawks star Trae Young posted on Twitter. “He cookin these dudes.”

Doncic is tied for the third-fastest in NBA history to reach 700 playoff points in terms of games played. Only Wilt Chamberlain and Michael Jordan did it faster.

Doncic has been verbally sparring with the Suns’ Devin Booker and tensions ratcheted up a notch during Game 6.

“I like when people trash talk to me. It gets me going,” Doncic said. “It’s fun man, it’s basketball. There’s gonna be a lot of trash talking and I like it, it’s fun for me.”

The trash talk, however, is bleeding over into the TV and radio booths. Suns color analyst and long-time NBA player Eddie Johnson took a shot at NBA commentator Nick Wright on Twitter after Wright suggested Doncic is the better player.

“What is wrong with you little guy? Devin can do whatever he wants and Luka can keep smiling in players faces too,” Johnson posted in a reply to Wright on Twitter. “They play — you sit and yap and would cry if you entered court with Devin. Stay in your lane Waterboy! Yea I said it, now what I mocked you!”

