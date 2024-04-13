Luisangel Acuña, Mark Vientos drive in three runs in Syracuse Mets win

Luisangel Acuña may have found his stroke at the plate in recent games as he and Mark Vientos helped lift the Syracuse Mets to a 4-2 win over Worcester on Friday night.

Acuña went 2-for-4 on the night but he came up with the big hit in the third inning with Syracuse down by two runs. His single to the left side scored drove in two to tie the game at 2-2. Friday was the first game Acuña has had a multi-hit game this season.

Over the last three games, the infielder is 4-for-12 with three RBI and three stolen bases. His average has now risen to .180 on the season.

Vientos also drove in a run on a groundball in the same inning to put Syracuse up for good. The slugging right-hander finished 0-for-4.

Rylan Bannon capped off the scoring with a solo shot in the sixth inning.

All the offense came in support of Joey Lucchessi. The left-hander pitched six innings, giving up five hits, two runs, two walks while striking out four batters. In three starts, Lucchessi is 2-0 with a 2.40 ERA and 1.20 WHIP.

Shintaro Fujinami also got some work in on Friday. The reliever pitched 1.1 scoreless innings (17 pitches, 11 strikes) for the hold.

Syracuse has now won three in a row and will look to keep it going when they hold Worcester again for a 1:05 p.m. start on Saturday afternoon.