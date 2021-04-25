Luis Urías' two-run single
Luis Urías ropes a two-run single into center field, extending the Brewers' lead to 3-0 in the 9th inning
Luis Urías ropes a two-run single into center field, extending the Brewers' lead to 3-0 in the 9th inning
The Milwaukee Bucks signed rookie forward Mamadi Diakite to a multi-year NBA contract Wednesday. Diakite, 24, originally signed a two-way deal with the Bucks on Nov. 24 after he went undrafted. After a sensational season in the NBA G League, he has averaged 2.5 points, 2.3 rebounds and 8.6 minutes in 11 games with Milwaukee.
Steph has averaged 44.8 points in his last five games.
Terry Rozier (Charlotte Hornets) with a buzzer beater vs the Cleveland Cavaliers, 04/23/2021
Having collected his first title of the 2021 season, Nadal, 34, will leapfrog Russian Daniil Medvedev to take back the world number two spot in the updated ATP rankings on Monday. Nadal was on the brink of defeat in the 10th game of the final set but recovered to win three straight games to overcome Monte Carlo champion Tsitsipas after three hours and 38 minutes -- making it the longest ATP Tour match of the year. Tsitsipas, who won his previous meeting with the Spaniard in the Australian Open quarter-finals in February, fought hard to stay in the match and saved two match points before winning the second-set tiebreak to force the decider.
Conor McGregor is apparently interested in a fight with Kamaru Usman in the near future.
After Chris Weidman broke his leg at UFC 261, Anderson Silva sent a message of well-wishes and encouragement to his former opponent.
The Copa del Rey champions have a tough run-in but are two points back of leaders Atletico Madrid with a head-to-head match-up looming on May 8.
Logano was uninjured in the crash and expressed his frustrations with the style of racing at Daytona and Talladega that leads to scary wrecks.
Thoughts and analysis of the biggest storylines coming out of UFC 261, which took place Saturday in Jacksonville.
Bruins-Penguins coverage begins at 3 p.m. ET on NBC and the NBC Sports app.
A rare goal from Aymeric Laporte produced a familiar outcome: Manchester City winning the League Cup. With Tottenham proving hard to find a way past despite City's domination, it needed Laporte to head in his second goal of the season in the 82nd minute from Kevin De Bruyne's free kick. “We have to keep this rhythm, this way to win more titles,” center back Laporte said.
Watch and listen: Jimmy Crute's rubber leg gets crowd audibly cringing at UFC 261.
While in the thick of this week's Zurich Classic, Cameron Champ was forced to take a swing while standing just a few feet from an alligator.
Barty, who turns 25 on Saturday, and her Australian coach Craig Tyzzer were among those who took advantage of the WTA's offer but said she made sure they were not "jumping the queue". "We were looking at different avenues to try and get vaccinated without jumping the queue in Australia to see what our options were, and we weren't able to get much of an answer before we left in March," she told reporters at a tournament in Stuttgart.
Jake Paul found a way to keep himself at the forefront of the MMA consciousness when he showed up at UFC 261 on Saturday.
In perhaps the most horrifically ironic result in MMA history, Chris Weidman snapped his leg throwing a kick against Uriah Hall.
ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. isn't buying the Zach Wilson hype and would rather the Jets go for Fields at No. 2.
The Minnesota Wild have a quick turnaround as they prepare to visit the San Jose Sharks on Saturday night. The Wild are playing on the tail end of a back-to-back, having defeated the Los Angeles Kings 4-2 on Friday night. Winger Kirill Kaprizov scored two goals and Cam Talbot made 40 saves as the Wild extended their winning streak to six games.
How did USMNT star Christian Pulisic perform for Chelsea at West Ham? Minute-by-minute analysis on the American star from the London Stadium.
LeBron James took to Twitter to respond to a Cincinnati area bar that refuses to show NBA games until he is "expelled" from the league.