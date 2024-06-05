Luis Torrens' two home runs help Mets complete sweep of Nationals with 9-1 win

The Mets' offense exploded for nine runs on 11 hits as they completed the sweep of the Washington Nationals on Wednesday before heading off to London.

Here are the takeaways...

-After playing in so many close and stressful games recently, the Mets needed a laugher which is what they got on Wednesday against familiar face Patrick Corbin and the Nationals.

-However, after an hour-and-25-minute rain delay, the game started out slow (and went by fast) in the first half as both Corbin and Mets starter Luis Severino were getting quick outs thanks to some sensational plays made behind them. Both starters were giving up some rockets off the bat, but both defenses were up to the task, flashing some leather in the process.

Among the best plays made by New York was Pete Alonso’s two diving stops to his left and right on two bullets before getting the outs at first base. For good measure, Alonso snagged another line drive and turned it into a double play to help get Severino out of the fourth. The Mets turned three double plays on the day, including one in the seventh started by Mark Vientos and turned by Jose Iglesias to double up the speedy Jacob Young and another in the eighth on Young again to escape a bases-loaded jam.

-Luis Torrens got New York on the board with his first home run of the day (and first as a Met) which broke the scoreless tie in the third to give the Mets a 1-0 lead. It was the team’s first hit against Corbin despite hitting some balls hard.

-Up 2-0 going into the sixth inning and the game moving at a lightning pace, it quickly came to a screeching halt as New York finally started hitting them where they ain’t against Corbin and put up a six-spot.

The inning began with Torrens’ second home run – another solo shot off Corbin that made it 3-0 – marking just the second time the catcher has hit two home runs in a game in his career (the first came on June 25, 2021, with the Seattle Mariners). Francisco Lindor then hit a home run of his own on the very next pitch as the Mets went back-to-back for just the second time this season. But oh boy were they not done.

Alonso followed suit with a double and after Brandon Nimmo struck out, J.D. Martinez laced a single to center that put runners on the corners and knocked Corbin out of the game.

-Facing reliever Jordan Weems didn’t stop the Mets’ offense as Vientos knocked in a run with a single before Harrison Bader smacked a two-run double that extended New York’s lead to 7-0. Iglesias, the ninth man up in the inning, drove in the sixth run of the frame with a single to right field to cap the scoring barrage. Iglesias now has at least one hit in all five games he’s played in for the Mets.

-Staked to a huge lead, Severino just kept on dealing and with such a low pitch count the righty was able to pitch eight terrific innings of one-run ball. He threw just 92 pitches (62 strikes) and gave up seven hits while walking none and striking out four. His season ERA is now 3.25.

For the second straight game, every starter in New York’s lineup had at least one hit. This time, Lindor and Torrens were the only ones with multiple hits.

Game MVP: Luis Torrens

The honor goes to Torrens for hitting two home runs in the same game for the second time in his career. He also showed off his cannon of an arm as he threw out a runner trying to steal second base. Honorable mention goes to Severino who was dominant in his eight innings.

Highlights

What's next

The Mets will have the next two days off as they travel overseas to London where they will take on the Philadelphia Phillies for two games as part of MLB's London Series, starting on Saturday at 1:10 p.m.

LHP Sean Manaea (3-2, 3.63 ERA) will go for New York while Philadelphia will send out Ranger Suarez (9-1, 1.70 ERA).