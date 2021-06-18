Luis Torrens' solo home run
Luis Torrens drives a solo home run to left-center field, cutting the Marines' deficit to 3-2 in the 5th inning
This is a play you don't see everyday.
Ross Stripling profusely apologized for showing up teammate Joe Panik during the Blue Jays' latest loss.
The NFL has suspended free agent tight end Chase Harrell for the entire 2021 regular season, Field Yates of ESPN reports. The 49ers waived Harrell in April, and he has remained a free agent since. The league initially suspended Harrell in October. He missed six games for violating the policy on performance enhancing substances. Harrell [more]
The Yankees completed a three-game sweep of the Toronto Blue Jays with Thursday's 8-4 win.
The USA TODAY Network picks the winner of every first-round game and which team will win college baseball's national championship in Omaha, Nebraska.
Two former Georgia football players are projected to sign with the same NFL team.
Dallas Mavericks hell week continues; coach Rick Carlisle quits 10 days after saying he wants to return
After Haralabos Voulgaris reportedly gained power within the Mavericks front office and bothered Luka Doncic…
The Arizona Diamondbacks lost their 23rd consecutive road game to break the major league record.
Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot on Thursday responded to the Bears' suburban racecourse bid, reminding them they're under Soldier Field lease until 2033.
The Arizona Diamondbacks have broken the MLB record with 23 consecutive road losses. A look at six key numbers that define this road to nowhere.
Jadeveon Clowney has been in the league since 2014. He’s also on his fourth team in the last four years, having gone from Houston to Seattle, Tennessee, and now Cleveland. But for all his experience and former teammates, Clowney sees someone unique in defensive end Myles Garrett. “It’s funny, I haven’t run into many guys [more]
The Sixers' second star is at the center of fans' frustrations following Game 5, and they're ready to ship him out - but for whom? By Adam Hermann
ROSEMONT, Ill. (AP) The proposed 12-team College Football Playoff would make winning a conference more important than ever, with six spots reserved for league champions. Every major college football conference plays a title game, but how the participants are determined - division winners or best overall records -- differs. On Thursday at the Big Ten Conference office outside Chicago, the college football leaders who manage the playoff opened two days of meetings they hope will end with consensus around the core piece of the plan: How many teams?
Mets ace Jacob deGrom left Wednesday's game against the Cubs after three innings due to right shoulder soreness.
From bat flips to mound stares to Euro steps, Christian Arroyo's celebrations are worth price of admission, writes John Tomase.
Tom Brady took a hilarious jab at Aaron Rodgers on Tuesday.
Rory McIlroy, chairman of the US PGA Tour Players Advisory Council, said Wednesday he wants greens books "outlawed" from tour events and a ban reportedly could be voted on next week.
SI's Pat Forde returns to the podcast to continue the 12-team playoff discourse. Pete Thamel floated the news this week that conference divisions may be a thing of the past due to playoff expansion. Can we also expect the quarterfinals to eventually be played on campus? Arizona State is in hot water with the NCAA over allegations they hosted recruits during the pandemic dead period. Just how bad is this investigation for the Sun Devils? The guys wrap the podcast with a tribute to former Big East commissioner John Marinatto, who passed recently at the age of 64.
La La Anthony and Carmelo Anthony were married in 2010.