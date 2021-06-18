Luis Torrens' solo home run

The Associated Press

ROSEMONT, Ill. (AP) The proposed 12-team College Football Playoff would make winning a conference more important than ever, with six spots reserved for league champions. Every major college football conference plays a title game, but how the participants are determined - division winners or best overall records -- differs. On Thursday at the Big Ten Conference office outside Chicago, the college football leaders who manage the playoff opened two days of meetings they hope will end with consensus around the core piece of the plan: How many teams?