Luis Suarez 'never imagined' dream Liverpool move would happen

The 30-year-old has achieved global success with Barcelona but still looks back on his move to Anfield in 2011 as a key moment in his career

Luis Suarez says his move to Liverpool was a dream he never imagined he would fulfil.

The Uruguayan attacker moved to Anfield from Ajax in January 2011, playing a starring role for the Reds until he joined Barcelona in 2014.

Although he has gone on to win the Champions League, Club World Cup and two Liga titles so far with the Catalan side, the move to Liverpool remains a key moment for the 30-year-old.

"When I was little, Liverpool was one of the biggest clubs in Europe and was renowned throughout the world," he told Liverpool's website.

"So when I found out about the club’s interest in me I was never in doubt because it’s the dream for any player.

"I never imagined that I would get the chance to play there.

"At Anfield, the fans get right behind you come what may," he added.

"The affection that they show to you is just so special, which in turn makes you lift up your head and respond, rather than letting it drop a little.

"For me, this is just what the Liverpool fans have."

Suarez scored 69 goals in 110 Premier League appearances for Liverpool and has netted 85 in 97 games in the Spanish top flight for Barca, with a further 18 in the Champions League.