Luis Severino throws his first bullpen session for Mets at spring training
Mets starting pitcher Luis Severino threw his first bullpen session with the team on Feb. 16, 2024, at Clover Park in Port St. Lucie, Fla.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde open up the podcast giving their thoughts on the prolonged College Football Playoff media deal discussions.
Jason Fitz is joined by the legendary Mike Golic Jr. as the duo dive into the 2024 free agency class by competing against each other to see who can create the best team out of only 2024 NFL free agents. The duo start off the show by discussing the rumors around Fitz' physical appearance at the Super Bowl in Las Vegas last week before diving into the 2024 QB draft class. Fitz asks for GoJo's take on Caleb Williams, and GoJo explains why he still thinks Williams is QB1 (with Drake Maye close behind). Later, the dynamic duo get into the 2024 free agent class by alternating picks and competing to create the best roster out of only 2024 free agents. Golic Jr's final roster includes Kirk Cousins, Josh Allen, L'Jarius Sneed, Christian Wilkins, Tee Higgins, Brian Burns, Josh Jacobs, Kendall Fuller, Dalton Schultz, Frankie Luvu, Kyle Dugger, Willie Gay Jr, Geno Stone, Calvin Ridley and Leonard Williams, while Fitz' final roster has Chris Jones, Patrick Queen, Antoine Winfield Jr, Justin Madubuike, Mike Evans, Yannick Ngackoue, Jaylon Johnson, Derrick Henry, Michael Pittman Jr, Danielle Hunter, Stephon Gilmore, Devin White, Noah Fant, Baker Mayfield and Kam Curl.
The 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season begins in earnest this weekend with its biggest race of the year
The Lerner family is keeping control of the Washington Nationals after all.
The Phillies' spring training clubhouse is full of familiar faces as they prepare for another season with the roster that made back-to-back NLCS runs.
Fred Zinkie reveals eight players who are being overlooked in fantasy drafts for a variety of reasons, but are ready to rebound in 2024.
Before Travis Kelce was the Chiefs' star tight end and Taylor Swift's boyfriend, he was a college student who tweeted about baseball — a lot.
Mike Trout knows owner Arte Moreno isn't big on spending money and will probably say no to signing bigger-name free agents.
The Chiefs have won three of the past five Super Bowls, and the 49ers are a conference title game fixture.
Hendriks won't pitch in 2024 after undergoing Tommy John surgery in August.
NBA All-Star Weekend 2024 is in the books, so its time for the annual event's winners and losers.
James' legendary career is winding down, but based on what the league put on display Sunday night, it may be in trouble.
Ohtani underwent elbow surgery in September and is working to be ready for the Dodgers’ season opener March 20 in South Korea.
Here are all the scheduled cards the UFC will be staging.
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top starters ranked going into the 2024 season.
Masciangelo will never forget his debut with the Hornets.
Fantasy baseball analysts Scott Pianowski, Dalton Del Don and Andy Behrens reveal whom they're amped to select when they're on the clock in 2024.
The 7-foot-4 French phenom is far from a finished product but is still doing things we haven't seen before.
Here's everything you need to know as we enter the offseason.
Ready to take your fantasy baseball draft prep to the next level? We've got you covered with everything you need for 2024?