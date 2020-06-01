Luis Severino ‘progressing well’ after Tommy John surgery

In late February, Yankees starter Luis Severino was diagnosed with a partially torn ulnar collateral ligament. He underwent Tommy John surgery and has spent the past three months rehabbing. Per MLB.com’s Bryan Hoch, Severino says he has been “progressing well” and “making steady progress” in his recovery.

Severino has been working out at George M. Steinbrenner Field — home to the Yankees’ Single-A team as well as spring training — while baseball has been shut down due to coronavirus. He has been doing arm, bike, and dumbbell exercises as recommended by team trainers.

The 26-year-old made only three starts last year before being sidelined, allowing a pair of runs on six hits and six walks with 17 strikeouts over 12 innings. In 2018, Severino was an All-Star, going 19-8 with a 3.39 ERA and a 220/46 K/BB ratio over 191 1/3 innings. That prompted the Yankees to sign him to a four-year, $40 million extension in February last year.

