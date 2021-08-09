Luis Severino helps Somerset Patriots throw combined no-hitter in rehab start

Luis Severino pitching for Somerset Patriots

Luis Severino became a part of Somerset history on Sunday, as he helped the Patriots throw a combined no-hitter against the Bowie Baysox.

Severino got things started by throwing in the first four innings of the day, striking out five batters in that span and keeping the no-hitter alive.

"Total domination," Patriots pitching coach Daniel Moskos said on Severino's performance. "He was completely locked in."

Shawn Shemple (four innings) and Ron Marinaccio (one inning) closed things out for the Patriots to pick up the first no-hitter in team history and the 7-0 win.

The effort from Severino looks like a great sign for the Yankees as they continue their push for the postseason this fall.

He should be ready to return to the team in the very near future.