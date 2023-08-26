Luis Rubiales suspended by FIFA for 90 days, pending full investigation, for actions at World Cup

Luis Rubiales recently said he won't resign amid the FIFA investigation. (Photo By Oscar J. Barroso/Europa Press via Getty Images)

Spanish soccer federation president Luis Rubiales will be provisionally suspended for 90 days, FIFA announced Saturday, after he forcibly kissed Jenni Hermoso at the 2023 Women's World Cup last Sunday. Rubiales won't be allowed to partake in any football-related activities at the national and international levels during his initial suspension, which is still pending a full disciplinary investigation that began Friday.

FIFA also ordered Rubiales and the Spanish soccer federation (RFEF) to not contact — either personally or through a third party — Hermoso.

"FIFA reiterates its absolute commitment to respect the integrity of all persons and therefore condemns with the utmost vigour any behaviour to the contrary," FIFA said in a statement.

Rubiales kissed Hermoso on the lips soon after Spain won the World Cup last week, an act that Hermoso said was nonconsensual. Rubiales was also seen grabbing his crotch after the final whistle blew. Rubiales later apologized for his actions, though he said the kiss with Hermoso was mutual and not malicious.

He then told an emergency federation session Friday he would not resign from his position despite multiple calls for him to step down. One Spanish men's national team player announced he wouldn't play for his country until Rubiales faced punishment, and the entire Spanish women's team said it wouldn't play until Rubiales resigned.

The RFEF, meanwhile, claim Hermoso lied about her actions that day and did consent to the kiss.

"The RFEF and Mr. President will demonstrate each of the lies that are spread either by someone on behalf of the player or, if applicable, by the player herself," the federation said in a statement. "The RFEF and the President, given the seriousness of the content of the press release from the Futpro union, will initiate the corresponding legal actions."

But for now, Rubiales will be away from Spanish soccer for a few months while FIFA continues its investigation.