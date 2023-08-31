Luis Rubiales news LIVE: Family turns on Spanish FA president as new Hermoso video emerges

Luis Rubiales has sent new video to Fifa appearing to show Jenni Hermoso laughing over his infamous kiss, as the Spanish Football Federation president continues to desperately cling to power.

In the video, Hermoso smiles as she shows her teammates a meme about the kiss to her teammates. Rubiales is still hoping to clear his name amid growing pressure to resign his post after Hermoso said the kiss was non-consensual and symptomatic of a broken culture in Spanish football.

Rubiales’ mother has meanwhile ended her hunger strike and been admitted to hospital after locking herself in a church in protest over her son’s treatment and the “witch hunt” against him. A priest called Father Antonio said Angeles Bejar had been taken to hospital after feeling tired and unwell. “We have called the son. He’s in touch with her and they have decided that she needed to go to the hospital,” he said.

Follow all the latest updates from the Luis Rubiales crisis:

Luis Rubiales - latest on Spanish FA chief

Luis Rubiales sends Fifa new video of Jenni Hermoso laughing over kiss

Uefa boss says Rubiales was ‘inappropriate’ but says Fifa will decide

Mother of Rubiales taken to hospital during hunger strike

Uncle Juan Rubiales says Luis ‘needs re-education about women’

Uncle Juan Rubiales says Luis ‘needs re-education about women’

11:24 , Lawrence Ostlere

An extraordinary interview with Juan Rubiales, the uncle of Luis, has seen some of the Spanish FA president’s family members turn on him.

“All of our family stands with Jenni,” Juan Rubiales told El Confidencial. He called his nephew “a cowardly man” who is “obsessed with power, with luxury, and with women. He needs re-education on how to treat women.”

Mother of football chief Luis Rubiales taken to hospital during hunger strike

11:10 , Lawrence Ostlere

The mother of suspended Spanish football president Luis Rubiales has been taken to hospital three days into a hunger strike after locking herself in a church.

Angeles Bejar staged her protest to try to end what she dubbed an “inhumane witch-hunt” against her son after the Spanish Football Federation (Rfef) asked him to resign.

She had started her hunger strike on Monday in Montril, southern Spain, and vowed to continue despite her son’s pleas for her to stop. “I am willing to die for justice because my son is a decent person and it is not fair what they’re doing,” she told a Spanish television station.

On Wednesday, a priest called Father Antonio said Ms Bejar had been taken to hospital after feeling tired and unwell. “We have called the son. He’s in touch with her and they have decided that she needed to go to the hospital,” he said.

The hospital would not confirm whether Ms Bejar was admitted.

Earlier, she told MailOnline: “My son is very worried and has asked me not to continue, to stop, but I will be here until I drop and my body can continue. He is not here. He is away but he has told me to stop but I’ve said I will not. I will carry on.”

Luis Rubiales’ mother taken to hospital during hunger strike prompted by ‘witch hunt’

Uefa boss says Luis Rubiales was ‘inappropriate’ but says Fifa will decide his future

10:54 , Lawrence Ostlere

Uefa president Aleksander Ceferin has described the behaviour of Spanish Football Federation president Luis Rubiales as “inappropriate” – but called for Fifa’s investigation to be allowed to run its course.

All of Spain’s 23 World Cup winners, plus another 58 players, have said they will not represent their country until Rubiales has left his post.

Ceferin, head of Europe’s governing body, feels the full disciplinary process must be allowed to be completed without added distraction, but admits change must follow.

“I am a lawyer and one of the vice-presidents of Fifa. His case is in the hands of the disciplinary body of the international federation. Any comments I might make would feel like pressure,” Ceferin told French media outlet L’Equipe in his first public comments since the incident.

“I just have to say that I am sad that such an event overshadows the victory of the Spanish national team. We should change things. I had a meeting today with Laura McAllister (vice-president of Uefa) to find ways to change the way we behave. We must do more.”

Ceferin added: “Of course, what he did was inappropriate. We all know it. I hope he knows that was inappropriate. This is enough for the moment because the disciplinary committee will decide.”

Uefa president Aleksander Ceferin has broken his silence on the matter (Niall Carson/PA)

Luis Rubiales sends Fifa new video of Jenni Hermoso laughing over kiss on team bus

10:45 , Lawrence Ostlere

The meme compared the Rubiales incident alongside a photo of former Spanish men’s goalkeeper Iker Casillas kissing reporter and then girlfriend Sara Carbonero. In the video, Hermoso can be seen smiling as she shows the image while some of her teammates chant “beso”, meaning kiss, and “presi”, referring to the FA president Rubiales.

A member of Rubiales’ camp told the DailyMail that they believed the video to be “gold dust” in his defence against both Fifa’s investigation into his conduct and any potential criminal charge of sexual assault, which the Spanish police authorities are exploring.

However, Hermoso has insisted the kiss was not consensual and that both herself and her friends and family were “pressured” to speak out in support of Rubiales. She criticised the “manipulative, hostile and controlling culture” of the Spanish national team.

Luis Rubiales sends Fifa new video of Jenni Hermoso in bid to clear name

Luis Rubiales sends Fifa new video of Jenni Hermoso laughing over kiss on team bus

10:38 , Lawrence Ostlere

Luis Rubiales has sent new video to Fifa appearing to show Jenni Hermoso laughing over his infamous kiss, as the Spanish Football Federation president continues to desperately cling to power.

Rubiales was suspended from all football-related activity for 90 days while Fifa investigates the incident, in which he grabbed Spain forward Hermoso and kissed her on the lips during the World Cup final presentation in Sydney. He was also seen handling other players and kissing them on the cheek in the aftermath of the 1-0 victory over England, and footage also showed him grabbing his crotch in an aggressive celebration.

Rubiales has received widespread condemnation from across sport and politics, including the prime minister of Spain Pedro Sanchez, but he has denied wrongdoing, insisting the kiss was consensual and refusing to resign in a dramatic press conference. His mother has gone on hunger strike in protest against the “witch-hunt” and is currently being treated in hospital.

The Spanish FA initially tried to point to still photos indicating Hermoso had lifted Rubiales off the ground in celebration and thus initiated the kiss. Now footage has emerged of the player laughing with teammates on the team bus after the final while holding up a meme on her phone which poked fun at the incident.

Luis Rubiales crisis – latest news

10:31 , Lawrence Ostlere

Follow the latest updates as Luis Rubiales clings to power.