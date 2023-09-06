Luis Rubiales fallout live: Rfef boss accused of sexual assault while Jorge Vilda hits out at ‘unfair’ sacking

(Getty Images)

Luis Rubiales is fighting to clear his name and remain in his job as president of the Spanish FA (Rfef) amid increasing pressure and criticism after his conduct across the Women’s World Cup final.

After kissing Spain’ Jenni Hermoso, with the player insisting it was without consent and not welcomed, the fallout has seen the Spanish federation widely criticised for their lack of immediate response and Rubiales’ insistence he is in the right.

Meanwhile, manager of the women’s team Jorge Vilda has been sacked, adding a further layer to the ongoing discussion and subsequent changes at the head of the federation. Follow all the latest updates regarding Spain’s women’s team, Rubiales and Vilda below.

Luis Rubiales latest

Luis Rubiales insists he’ll ‘continue defending myself’ over kiss scandal

Spain Women’s manager Jorge Vilda sacked

Vilda insists sacking is unfair

Sacked Spain manager Jorge Vilda defends clapping Luis Rubiales’ ‘I will not resign’ speech

15:20 , Karl Matchett

Jorge Vilda feels it was “unfair” for him to be sacked as Spain’s Women coach after winning the World Cup in the fallout from the scandal involving the Spanish federation president Luis Rubiales.

Vilda was the only member of the women’s national team coaching set-up not to resign in protest at the behaviour of Rubiales at the end of the World Cup final, but the Spanish football federation (RFEF) confirmed his dismissal on Tuesday afternoon.

The former head coach was seen applauding Rubiales at an emergency RFEF general assembly when he announced on August 25 that he would not resign over his actions in Sydney.

During the presentation ceremony Rubiales had kissed Spain midfielder Jenni Hermoso on the lips – something she says she did not consent to – and he grabbed his crotch in the VIP area celebrating the win, stood just metres from Spain’s Queen Letizia and her teenage daughter.

Rubiales was suspended by Fifa the following day, pending an investigation into his conduct.

Concerns over Vilda’s coaching methods and regime were reported to have been a key factor in 15 Spain players refusing to play for the national team last year.

Sacked Jorge Vilda defends clapping Luis Rubiales’ ‘I will not resign’ speech

BREAKING: Luis Rubiales could face criminal charges after Hermoso files official complaint

15:00 , Karl Matchett

Spanish football star Jenni Hermoso has filed a legal complaint over the unsolicited kiss by football federation boss Luis Rubiales following Spain’s win in the Women’s World Cup, the national prosecutor’s office said on Wednesday.

With the complaint, Rubiales could face criminal charges in addition to the ongoing probe by Spain’s top sport court for “serious misconduct” and an investigation by world governing body Fifa.

The kiss occurred minutes after Spain won the World Cup, immediately prior to lifting the trophy as the squad received their medals and passed a line of dignitaries - one of which was Rubiales in his position as president of the Spanish football association (Rfef). There, he was seen planting a kiss on Rubiales’ lips - which the player says was not consensual and Rubiales insists was.

More details here:

Rubiales could face criminal charges after Hermoso’s official complaint over kiss

Rfef attribute Vilda sacking to ‘structural changes'

14:40 , Karl Matchett

Spain’s decision to sack Jorge Vilda made no mention of Luis Rubiales, Jenni Hermoso or any other of the issues engulfing Spain’s national team.

“It was a brief meeting with (interim president) Pedro Rocha and the vice-president for equality. Their explanation was that of ‘structural changes’,” Vilda said about how he learned he was being sacked.

“My conscience is clear because I have given 100% every day. I said I didn’t understand and that I didn’t think my dismissal was deserved.

“I will never applaud anything related to machismo. The president was praising my work and announced my renewal, that’s what I applauded. The rest... when 150 people around you are applauding, it is very difficult to be the only one who does not...”

In a statement that gave no reason for his dismissal and did not mention Hermoso, Rubiales or the scandal, the RFEF thanked 42-year-old Vilda for his “extraordinary sporting legacy”.

“The coach has been key to the remarkable growth of women’s football and leaves Spain as world champions and second in the FIFA rankings,” the RFEF statement said.

Luis Rubiales latest news and updates

14:20 , PA

The Spanish football federation has apologised for the “enormous damage” caused by the actions of its suspended president Luis Rubiales.

The 46-year-old has been provisionally barred from all football activity for an initial 90 days by Fifa while it investigates his conduct at last month’s Women’s World Cup final in Sydney.

Rubiales kissed Spain midfielder Jenni Hermoso on the lips during the trophy presentation, something Hermoso has said she did not consent to. However, Rubiales has refused to resign over the matter.

Now, the current president of the Spanish federation (Rfef), Pedro Rocha, has written a letter distancing the organisation from Rubiales‘ actions, saying he is “ashamed” by them.

“The damage caused to Spanish football, to Spanish sport, to Spanish society and the values of football and sport as a whole have been enormous,” Rocha’s letter said.

“Mr Rubiales‘ actions do not represent the values defended by the Spanish federation, nor the values of Spanish society as a whole.

“His actions must be attributed solely and exclusively to him, since he is the one solely responsible for those actions before society, before the sports governing bodies and, if applicable, before justice.

“To be clear, this position was that of Mr Rubiales, not that of the Rfef. We feel especially sorry and ashamed for the pain and additional distress this has caused.”

Jill Scott says World Cup kiss saga ‘overshadowed’ Spanish women’s team playing ‘great football’

14:00 , Karl Matchett

Euro 2022 winner Jill Scott has voiced “disappointment” that the World Cup kiss saga has detracted attention from the Spanish women’s team win.

The former England midfielder told The Independent that issues within Spanish football have “overshadowed” the team’s “great football”.

Her comments come after the president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation Luis Rubiales has come under sustained criticism for kissing player Jenni Hermoso on the lips after Spain secured their 1-0 win over England last month.

Rubiales, who was also condemned for grabbing his crotch after Spain won the women’s world title for the first time in history, has refused to step down over his behaviour but was suspended by Fifa.

It comes as Jorge Vilda, head coach of Spain’s women’s team, was fired on Tuesday after he was among those who praised Rubiales’ refusal to step down.

Scott said she felt “disappointment” that the kiss has been “the main talking point”, rather than Spain actually winning the World Cup.

Jill Scott says World Cup kiss saga ‘overshadowed’ Spain playing ‘great football’

Woody Allen defends Spanish football boss Luis Rubiales amid sexual harassment scandal

13:45 , Karl Matchett

Woody Allen has spoken out in defence of Spanish football boss Luis Rubiales after he was condemned for kissing player Jenni Hermoso at the World Cup final.

The president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation has faced widespread criticism after kissing midfielder Hermoso on the lips following the game in August. While many have called for him to resign, controversial director Allen has now argued that Rubiales should keep his job.

Over the weekend, the Midnight in Paris filmmaker was in attendance at the Venice Film Festival to debut his 50th movie, the romantic-comedy Coup de Chance. The film was met with a five-minute standing ovation at a screening on Monday (4 September).

In an interview with Spanish-language publication El Mundo following the screening, the 87-year-old was asked about Rubiales, 46, kissing Hermoso, 33, after Spain beat England in the World Cup final.

In response, Allen said that the football boss should apologise to Hermoso, who has said that the kiss was not consensual. However, Allen argued that Rubiales shouldn’t lose his job over what he called “just a kiss”.

Woody Allen defends Spanish football boss amid sexual harassment scandal

Jorge Vilda says Spain sacking ‘unfair’ after World Cup win

13:30 , Karl Matchett

Jorge Vilda feels it was “unfair” for him to be sacked as Spain’s Women coach after winning the World Cup in the fallout from the scandal involving the Spanish federation president Luis Rubiales.

Vilda was the only member of the women’s national team coaching set-up not to resign in protest at the behaviour of Rubiales at the end of the World Cup final, but the Spanish football federation (RFEF) confirmed his dismissal on Tuesday afternoon.

The former head coach was seen applauding Rubiales at an emergency RFEF general assembly when he announced on August 25 that he would not resign over his actions in Sydney.

Jorge Vilda says Spain sacking ‘unfair’ after World Cup win

Luis Rubiales latest news and updates

13:15 , Karl Matchett

Spain’s women’s team coach Jorge Vilda has been sacked, the football federation (RFEF) said on Tuesday, 10 days after FIFA suspended RFEF’s president for kissing team player Jenni Hermoso on the mouth in celebration of Spain’s World Cup victory.

Vilda was replaced by his assistant, Montse Tome, who becomes the first woman to helm the women’s national team. She had been Vilda’s assistant coach since 2018 and has since “established herself as a key player in the national team’s growth”, the RFEF said in a statement.

A new board formed after RFEF President Luis Rubiales‘ suspension by soccer’s world governing body over the allegedly non-consensual kiss during the World Cup victory celebration two weeks ago terminated Vilda’s contract.

In a statement that gave no reason for his dismissal and did not mention Hermoso, Rubiales or the scandal, RFEF thanked 42-year-old Vilda for his “extraordinary sporting legacy”.

“The coach has been key to the remarkable growth of women’s football and leaves Spain as world champions and second in the FIFA rankings,” the RFEF statement said.

The furore involving Rubiales has quickly spiralled into a national debate over women’s rights and sexist behaviour.

In a separate statement by interim President Pedro Rocha, the RFEF apologised for Rubiales‘ “inappropriate conduct”.

“The damage caused to Spanish football, to Spanish sport, to Spanish society and the values of football and sport as a whole have been enormous,” the three-page statement signed by Rocha said.

Vilda, considered a close ally of Rubiales, had been under fire since last year after 15 players staged a mutiny calling for his resignation because of inadequate coaching methods and calling for conditions to match those of the men’s squad.

Most of the players involved were cut from the squad even as some demands were met.

Danae Boronat, a sports presenter who interviewed Spain’s leading female players for her book “Don’t Call Them Girls, Call Them Footballers”, said players accused Vilda of micromanaging, such as instructing senior players what to say in interviews.

Vilda could not immediately be reached for comment. Rubiales did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Vilda and Luis de la Fuente, the men’s national team manager, applauded Rubiales when he refused to resign on Aug. 25 but later issued statements condemning his behaviour.

Rubiales had praised Vilda for the World Cup triumph and offered him a new four-year contract, increasing his annual salary to 500,000 euros ($536,000) from 160,000 euros.

Spain’s top 58 female players said they would not play for the national team under the existing leadership. An RFEF source told Reuters last week that players were now being consulted to see whether the removal of Vilda would change that.

Luis Rubiales speaks out to ‘continue defending myself’ over kiss scandal

13:08 , Karl Matchett

Under-fire Spanish FA president Luis Rubiales has spoken out for the first time in a week and vowed to continue defending himself amid the ongoing kiss scandal following the Women’s World Cup final.

Rubiales kissed Spain player Jenni Hermoso on the lips during the World Cup victory celebrations, with Hermoso since explaining that the kiss was not consensual, despite the president’s insistence that it was.

Rubiales has repeatedly refused to resign or apologise for the incident despite being suspended by Fifa and growing cries from governments and football officials to step down.

The situation has somehow become even stranger since the 46-year-old repeatedly shouted ‘I will not resign, I will not resign’ during a press conference last Friday where he also called criticism of his actions ‘false feminism’, with his mother being hospitalised after locking herself in a church and going on hunger strike to object to the criticism of her son.

In his first public comments since 25 August, Rubiales has now expressed some regret about the situation but is still adamant the kiss was consensual and insists he will continue to defend himself to “prove the truth”.

Luis Rubiales speaks out to ‘continue defending myself’ over kiss scandal

Luis Rubiales latest news and updates

13:03 , Karl Matchett

Follow the Independent’s live blog for all the latest news and updates from Spain’s women’s team, president of the Rfef Luis Rubiales and more.