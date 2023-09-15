Luis Rubiales to face court over kiss row as Spain players continue boycott

Luis Rubiales arrives at court in Madrid on Friday - AP/Manu Fernández

Luis Rubiales will testify in court on Friday, while Spain’s women’s players are preparing to boycott their next two matches as they continue to demand major changes in the Spanish game despite his resignation as president of the national football federation.

Rubiales is expected to appear at Spain’s National Court in Madrid, after the Spanish prosecutor opened legal proceedings against the 46-year-old, who is accused of sexually assaulting Spain forward Jenni Hermoso after last month’s World Cup final in Sydney.

Judge Francisco de Jorge is conducting a preliminary investigation into the accusations and will be required to decide whether or not Rubiales’ case must go to trial. The former RFEF president could face a fine or a jail term of up to four years if found guilty of sexual assault.

A total of 81 eligible Spain players announced on August 25 that they would not play for their country again until reforms were made at the Royal Spanish Football Federation and Rubiales resigned, after the aftermath of the World Cup final against England, which has been the focus of global news headlines ever since.

Rubiales announced his resignation on Sunday, but it is being reported that none of their 23-player World Cup squad have made themselves available for selection for September’s upcoming camp.

New Spain head coach Montse Tomé, and now the country’s first female manager of the national side, is expected to name her first squad at 4pm (3pm, BST) on Friday afternoon after the Spanish FA sacked Jorge Vilda.

That squad will be for the world champions’ upcoming Women’s Nations League fixtures against Sweden on September 22 and Switzerland on September 26, but the make-up of her squad is now hugely uncertain.

The RFEF initially backed Rubiales after the incident at the final, but earlier in September they issued a grovelling apology to the world for Rubiales’ behaviour and promised widespread reform. The full extent of that reform is understood to be key to the Spain players’ decision, according to sources close to the squad.