Luis Rojas says it's 'not healthy' for Mets to worry about NL East standings, 'only room to focus' on Friday

Luis Rojas walking on field no mask close shot grey uniform

With a loss on Friday, the Mets will be out of first place in the NL East for the first time since they entered play on May 8.

But Luis Rojas thinks it's "not healthy" for his squad to think about the standings in the future - Rojas is maintaining his "focus on today's game" mentality.

"If we start seeing more than one game today, that’s when we can become a little anxious and just try to do too much," Rojas told reporters before Friday's battle for first with the Philadelphia Phillies." So we can’t do anything more than just focus on this game tonight. It’s the approach that we’re gonna be taking. … That’s how we’ve done it all year, and that’s how we’re gonna keep doing it...

“That can’t get in our heads. That’s just outside of what we have to do here. ... The task at hand is to win every day, and that’s what we have to do tonight. But if we go into the game just thinking of the standings and what are we losing, it’s just not healthy for what we want our competition in tonight’s game. Hitters got to worry about the opposing pitcher and what pitches they’re looking for. A pitcher’s got to worry about a pitching plan against all those really good big league hitters that we’re gonna see tonight. There’s no room for [that] thought process, I think, in our team on a day-to-day basis. I think there’s only room to focus on the game. And I’ve been consistently saying that since day one, and I’m gonna stay firm thinking of that. We can’t think of the standings and where we are, what we’re losing, or what we’re gaining. We’re ready to play a major league game – that’s where I stand."

Thursday's loss to the Miami Marlins, admittedly by Rojas, was one of the lower points of the season for the Mets - they lost three of four to the last place team in the division.

But the second-year manager says they got over it quickly.

"Yesterday, everyone was down, because it was a tough loss, but... a little time later, everyone was neutral, and I think everyone had their eyes on Philly. So we got on our plane, everyone was doing what they do, and we’re here, and everyone’s doing what they do every day. We’re ready to play the Phillies tonight," he said.

The Mets and Phillies kick off their three-game series for first place on Friday at 7:05 p.m. on SNY.