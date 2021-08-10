Luis Rojas 'not concerned' with Mets feeling pressure during current skid

Luis Rojas walking on field no mask close shot grey uniform

Ten days ago, the Mets had quite a comfortable lead on the National League East - now, they find themselves on the outside looking in at a postseason spot.

Getting swept over the weekend by the Philadelphia Phillies was probably the low point for the Mets this year, but guys like Pete Alonso still remain highly optimistic.

And manager Luis Rojas is "100 percent" confident that his team will grind to get back into, and hopefully hold on to, first place for the rest of the season.

"I’m worried for the room, sometimes, if they ever stop believing in themself," Rojas told reporters before the Mets begin a three-game set against the Washington Nationals. "Looking around and what’s going on. That’s my only concern as the manager, as the coach here. Every time I check in, the guys are in great spirits, and they trust each other, and they’re being positive, as much as each loss hurts, they do. You see them thinking, you see them for a little bit with their heads down.

"But if I come in the next day and I see those guys still hanging, that’s where my concern would be, but I don’t see that, so I’m not concerned of anything right now."

Rojas said one of his jobs as the manager is to handle the 26 different mindsets in the clubhouse - Rojas noted that not everyone has the same optimistic attitude Alonso has continued to show off.

"Not the same recipe is gonna serve for everyone. It’s very individualized, and some guys are gonna take things harder than others," he said. "You guys saw Pete the other day. That’s the way he is. He’s always very positive. He wants to be that way. ...Us coaches know how to work with guys like that, and other guys will take it differently. That’s what we do - knowing the players, knowing the individuals, how to feed them differently, it’s important, especially at this time. So we keep the group together, two - we keep everyone trusting that things are gonna get better, because they are a really good hitting team. And that’s the one thing that we’re lacking right now.”

With the trade deadline having come and gone, the Mets are rocking with what they have as they trail the Phillies by 2.5 games. But the second-year manager said he trusts the "great talent" in the clubhouse, as well as the coaching staff.

"We just gotta work hard, stay connected and stay positive, and I think that’s what’s gonna break us through this. Nothing more than that," Rojas said. "We are aware of what’s going on, we are aware of what we’re lacking. But some of the different techniques, formulas that we can use to improve as a team now, I think a lot of people here that have experience can bring anything to the table, and I think that’s what we’re doing right now."