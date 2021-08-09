Luis Rojas' job as Mets manager is safe: report

Luis Rojas walking on field no mask close shot grey uniform

Mets manager Luis Rojas' job is not in danger, reports Joel Sherman of the New York Post.

Sherman cites "a source familiar with Steve Cohen's thinking" who said the owner is not holding Rojas responsible for the recent play that has resulted in the Mets losing six of their last seven games, eight of 10, and falling from first place to third place in the NL East.

Per Sherman, Cohen does not see a reason to "act impulsively" with the Mets still in the hunt to win the division.

As the Mets have spiraled -- going 6-12 over their last 18 games -- the offense has averaged 2.61 runs per game.

Speaking on Friday before the series with the Phillies began, Rojas attributed part of the offensive struggles to the team's inability to hit fastballs.

"I think overall with the fastball is where we've had a lot of trouble," Rojas said. "Because of being late, it's just tough for us to sometimes recognize those secondary pitches -- because we want to speed up things. Just because of being late, you rush.

"So that's what I've seen repeatedly. We've gotta be better attacking the fastball, I think, and just go off of that. That's where I think the most inconsistency has been here in our offense this season."

The Mets, who are 2.5 games behind the Philadelphia Phillies for first place (2.0 in the loss column) are off on Monday before starting a three-game series with the Washington Nationals on Tuesday at Citi FIeld.

The Phillies and Atlanta Braves are also off on Monday.

Philadelphia will face the Los Angeles Dodgers starting on Tuesday, while the Braves will take on the Cincinnati Reds.