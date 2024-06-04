Luis Robert returns, Tommy Pham to IL ahead of White Sox-Cubs series originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Chicago White Sox outfielder Luis Robert Jr. will rejoin the team as they begin a two-game series against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field.

Robert, who has been out since April 5 after suffering an injury, is expected to be in the lineup as the two teams renew acquaintances on the North Side.

Robert hit two home runs in seven games before hitting the injured list with a hip flexor strain earlier this spring.

In an interesting historical nugget, Robert owns a .380 batting average against the Cubs, the highest among White Sox players with at least 50 at-bats against the North Siders, according to SoxNerd.

#LuisRobertJr. owns a .380 average against the #Cubs. That is tops in #WhiteSox history among players with at least 50 at bats and 19th all-time. Robert’s .760 slugging percentage vs the Cubs ranks third all-time. pic.twitter.com/8cCaZY6v7N — SoxNerd (@SoxNerd) June 4, 2024

The White Sox also recalled outfielder Zach DeLoach from Triple-A Charlotte, and selected the contract of Double-A outfielder Duke Ellis.

DeLoach made his MLB debut with the White Sox earlier this season, going 0-for-5 with a walk in six total plate appearances. He has collected 45 hits in 44 games with the Charlotte Knights, slashing .281/.370/.369 in 184 total plate appearances.

Ellis, a 20th-round pick of the San Diego Padres in the 2017 MLB Draft, has had an outstanding season on the basepaths, stealing 34 bases on 35 attempts for the Birmingham Barons. He is batting .258 in 120 at-bats for the Barons this season.

In corresponding roster moves, the team placed outfielders Tommy Pham and Dominic Fletcher on the injured list. They also designated infielder Zach Remillard for assignment to clear room for Ellis on the 40-man roster.

Pham has batted .280 for the White Sox since signing with the club, with three home runs and 12 RBI’s to his credit. He has an OPS of .733 on the season, but will head to the injured list with a left ankle sprain.

Fletcher has six RBI’s in 84 plate appearances this season with the White Sox, batting .173 in 28 total appearances. He will head to the IL after suffering a left shoulder strain, the team said.

Both moves were made retroactively to June 3.

Remillard has appeared in 15 games with the White Sox this season, with a double, a triple and eight total hits in 33 at-bats. He is slashing .242/.342/.333 at the big league level.

The White Sox will battle the Cubs beginning at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday at Wrigley Field, and are looking to snap an 11-game losing streak.

