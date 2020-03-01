Luis Robert offers a glimpse of his ability in hot start to spring training

The Luis Robert Show hasn't taken stage at Guaranteed Rate Field just yet but that day is only weeks away.

Until then, the 22-year-old Cuban is giving fans a glimpse of his talent in spring training. Robert blasted his first home run of this year's Cactus League on Saturday.

He also has a triple, double and single in 10 spring at-bats. Robert is hitting .400/.455/1.000. Yes, it's just 11 plate appearances and, yes, it's just spring training, but those are impressive numbers.

Robert's hot start fueled Eloy Jimenez to talk him up as the next Mike Trout, which is something he has said before.

"You will see," Jimenez told the Chicago Sun-Times. "He's really good. He's been working really hard. Like I've said before, he's going to be the next Mike Trout."

Jimenez will have high expectations of his own in 2020 after hitting 31 home runs in 122 games as a rookie. Jimenez also hit his first home run of the spring on Saturday.

Eloy Jimenez takes Jonathan Hernandez the other way for first home run of spring. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/4tYJ06mEMj — Daryl Van Schouwen (@CST_soxvan) February 29, 2020

Robert isn't the only White Sox hitter doing well this spring without the benefit of big league experience. Andrew Vaughn, the No. 3 pick in the 2019 draft, homered on Friday. He is 3-for-7 with two extra base hits, three walks and no strikeouts. Yermin Mercedes, the 27-year-old catcher with huge power, has two home runs and a 1.611 OPS.

