Luis Robert Jr sent to 10-day IL, White Sox recall infielder from AAA

Prior to tonight’s game at the Kansas City Royals, the White Sox placed outfielder Luis Robert Jr. on the 10-day injured list with a right hip flexor strain and recalled infielder Lenyn Sosa from Charlotte.

Sosa is 8-24 (.333) with two doubles, a home run, three RBI, five walks and five runs scored with the Knights this season. He batted .201 (33-164) with six doubles, six homers and 14 RBI in 52 games with the White Sox in 2023.

Robert Jr. left last night’s game following his double in the ninth inning. He is 6-28 (.214) with two doubles, two home runs and four RBI over seven games this season.

