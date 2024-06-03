Will Luis Robert Jr. return to the White Sox from his rehab assignment in time for the Cubs series?

MILWAUKEE — Chicago White Sox outfielder Oscar Colás got a good view of the progress Luis Robert Jr. has made during his rehab assignment.

“He looks ready,” Colás said through an interpreter Sunday morning at American Family Field, the day Colás returned to the Sox from Triple A. “I had the chance to play with him with Charlotte, and physically he looks good and from the injury he looks good too.”

Robert has played five games with the Knights as he works his way back from a right hip flexor strain.

“He’s done well,” Sox manager Pedro Grifol said Sunday morning. “He went to get a couple of balls in the gap, too, that (Charlotte manager Justin Jirschele) said there was no hesitation, nothing.”

Grifol said Friday the Sox would reevaluate Robert’s status after the weekend. The team was off Monday and begins the Wrigley Field portion of the City Series on Tuesday.

When Robert headed to Charlotte last week, Grifol said he wanted “to make sure he’s 100% healthy and doing the things he’s capable of doing without any hesitation at all.”

Robert is 2-for-20 with one home run, three RBIs and three runs for the Knights after going 1-for-7 with one home run and one RBI in three games with the Arizona Complex League White Sox.

He went 0-for-5 with two strikeouts Friday against the Worcester Red Sox and 1-for-5 with two RBIs on Saturday. He played center field in both games. He went 0-for-3 with a run as the designated hitter Sunday.

Robert is 6-for-28 (.214) with two doubles, two home runs and four RBIs in seven games with the Sox this season. He last played for them on April 5, when he suffered the injury in the ninth inning while running the bases on a double. He went on the IL the next day.

The Sox lineup also is missing third baseman Yoán Moncada (left adductor strain), designated hitter Eloy Jiménez (left hamstring strain) and left fielder Andrew Benintendi (left Achilles tendinitis).