Luis Robert Jr. goes yard in first Triple-A at-bat during rehab stint originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Luis Robert Jr. appears to be improving in his rehab stint to heal his hip flexor strain. Or, at least, his bat would say he's improving.

The White Sox center fielder smacked an opposite-field home run in his first at-bat for the Triple-A Charlotte Knights on Tuesday. Similarly, he hit a bomb from his first swing during his rehab stint in Arizona before traveling to Charlotte.

Check out this casual bomb from La Pantera.

Luis Robert Jr. off to a hot start in his Triple-A start tonight 👀 pic.twitter.com/AqbmnTZSUk — White Sox Talk (@NBCSWhiteSox) May 28, 2024

Although Robert Jr.'s bat might say otherwise, the White Sox aren't rushing him back to the majors. Manager Pedro Grifol said Tuesday the organization has no timeline for his major league return.

"I definitely don't want to rush this. I don't think any of us wants to rush this. It's not in our best interest to rush it," Grifol said. "It's more of a controlled environment down there where you can just pull him from games and kinda just play the symptoms if there's any. Hopefully, there isn't."

Robert Jr. is rehabbing from the Grade 2 hip flexor strain he endured in April. The initial timeline slated him to be on the shelf for 6-8 weeks. However, he's incurred a couple of setbacks in his rehab since then.

The expectation is Robert Jr. will be back with the White Sox in early June, but there's no guarantee. Stay tuned.

