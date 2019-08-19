Luis Robert hits comical home run off former big league catcher as part of two-home run game

Luis Robert has accomplished many things this season. Now he can say he took a 13-year big league vet deep.

OK, so that vet was Dioner Navarro, a catcher by trade who pitched the eighth inning in a lopsided Triple-A Charlotte win.

Robert hit two home runs in Charlotte's 8-2 win against Columbus on Sunday. The Knights hit five home runs in the game and were up big entering the eighth inning so Navarro came in to pitch.

Robert promptly took him DEEP.

Haters will say "yeah, but it's off a position player"



We'll instead say "OH MY, THIS LUIS ROBERT HOMER TRAVELED 700 FEET" pic.twitter.com/vKJf7XSeTY



— White Sox Talk (@NBCSWhiteSox) August 18, 2019





Navarro was lobbing in 72 mph pitches and was getting hit hard by every batter. He was throwing batting practice.

The best part about Robert's bomb is Navarro's quick head-snap after delivering the pitch and seeing Robert hit it a long way.

Throw in Robert's home run earlier in the game and the 22-year-old outfielder is up to 11 home runs in 33 games in Triple-A. He has 27 homers on the season between three levels of the minors.

Luis Robert is a freak pic.twitter.com/cERuBUWnHl — White Sox Talk (@NBCSWhiteSox) August 18, 2019









