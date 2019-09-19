Luis Robert checks in at No. 3 in MLB Pipeline's final Top 100 Prospects list of 2019

Stop me if you've heard this before: Luis Robert is generating year-end buzz after a phenomenal 2019 campaign.

Three days after the official conclusion of the 2019 Minor League Baseball season, MLB Pipeline released its final Top 100 Prospects list of the year and, as expected, Robert made an appearance near the top. He didn't quite nab the first spot, though. Despite taking home MLB Pipeline's minor league hitter of the year award just over two weeks ago, Robert checked in at No. 3 in the site's rankings, trailing only Dodgers middle infielder Gavin Lux (No. 2) and Tampa Bay shortstop Wander Franco (No. 1).

Lux and Robert have vied for a number of Minor League accolades. In addition to being named Pipeline's minor league hitter of the year, Robert also recently took home USA Today's minor league player of the year. Lux edged Robert out for Baseball America's MiLB player of the year, though, and now finishes one spot ahead of him in Pipeline's Top 100. Franco spent 2019, his age-18 season, split between Class-A and High-A ball, slashing .327/.398/.487 with 18 stolen bases in 114 games between the two.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Robert jumped from No. 5 to No. 3 in the latest update to the Top 100, and this time last year was ranked No. 44. A season slashing .328/.376/.624 (1.001 OPS) with 32 home runs, 96 RBIs and 36 stolen bases will do that.

Michael Kopech (No. 18), who missed the 2019 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery last September, joins Robert in representing the White Sox in the top 20. Additionally, Robert and 22-year-old starting pitching prospect Jonathan Stiever were named the White Sox's 'Prospects of the Year' by MLB Pipeline.

Story continues

News like this - and there has been an abundance of it recently - only adds to a burgeoning sense of optimism for the future around the White Sox and its fanbase. Now, to count the days until the 2020 season, and Robert's eventual call-up.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the White Sox easily on your device.

Luis Robert checks in at No. 3 in MLB Pipeline's final Top 100 Prospects list of 2019 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago