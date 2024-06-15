Luis Rengifo's go-ahead RBI single lifts Angels past Giants 4-3

Los Angeles Angels' Luis Rengifo watches his RBI single during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants, Saturday, June 15, 2024, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Luis Rengifo hit a go-ahead RBI single in the seventh inning, Logan O’Hoppe hit a two-run homer and the Los Angeles Angels rallied to beat the San Francisco Giants 4-3 on Saturday.

With two outs in the seventh, Nolan Schanuel walked, stole his first career base and advanced to third on an error by Giants catcher Curt Casali. Rengifo broke a 3-3 tie with a two-out soft single off Ryan Walker (4-3) that scored Schanuel.

“It was huge,” Angels manager Ron Washington said of Schanuel's baserunning. “Because it gave Rengifo a chance to put the ball in play, which he does. And he found an open space — and ended up scoring a run that ended up being the winning run.”

Mickey Moniak extended his hitting streak to seven games with a solo homer in the second for the Angels, a day after having three hits.

Matt Moore (3-2) threw a scoreless sixth in relief to earn the win. Carlos Estévez struck out two in a perfect ninth for his 12th save.

The Angels can get their third series sweep of the season with a win Sunday. The Giants had won five of seven before dropping the first two games of the series to the Angels.

O’Hoppe tied it at 3 in the sixth with a two-run homer off Giants starter Keaton Winn, who gave up three runs in six innings. O’Hoppe's homer went 467 feet, the longest blast at Oracle Park so far this season. The 24-year-old has an MLB-leading six-game extra-base hit streak.

“We certainly needed it," Washington said. “He’s been swinging the bat the way we know he’s capable of.”

Angels starter Patrick Sandoval went five innings and also allowed three runs, pitching around eight hits.

“I didn’t really have a feel for anything today,” Sandoval said. “Just made some pitches in big spots that I induced myself.”

Heliot Ramos helped the Giants take a 2-0 lead in the first by homering for the second consecutive game. Ramos, who also had an RBI double in the sixth, has drive in 17 runs in his last 12 games.

“It’s fantastic baseball,” Giants manager Bob Melvin said. “He needs some help, too. He knocked in all three runs today and we left some out there.”

Melvin said the situational hitting was “terrible,” with the Giants going 1 for 13 with runners in scoring position.

“These are the types of games we win, especially at home," Melvin said. “So it was a pretty frustrating game.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Angels: RHP Adam Cimber (right shoulder inflammation) was placed on the 15-day injured list and the Angels selected RHP José Marte’s contract from Triple-A Salt Lake. ... IF Ehire Adrianza was released to make room for Marte.

Giants: LHP Blake Snell (left groin strain) threw a bullpen session on Saturday and will likely need to face live hitters or throw a simulated game before he rejoins the rotation.

UP NEXT

LHP Kyle Harrison (4-3, 3.96 ERA) is set to pitch for the Giants in the final game of the series. The Angels will counter with a bullpen game, with RHP Ben Joyce (0-0, 12.27 ERA) scheduled to be the opener.

