Luis Limon Named MIAA Golfer of the Year
KANSAS CITY, MO – MSSU’s Luis Limon was named MIAA golfer of the year this week.
A key member on Southern’s MIAA championship golf squad, the sophomore from Mexico was crowned individual champion on Wednesday.
Limon Placed top six in all four MIAA events, finishing first in the Association’s 2023-2024 Designated Standings. Limon ends the season with a point total of 47.5.
