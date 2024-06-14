Luis de la Fuente ready for Lamine Yamal risk at Euro 2024

Spain boss Luis de la Fuente has dropped a major hint over his team plans for Euro 2024.

La Roja kick off their tournament with a Group B opener against Croatia followed by clashes against defending champions Italy and Albania in the coming days.

Spain take on Croatia in the latest chapter of a new rivalry between the two nations.

Croatia secured a 2-1 win over Spain in the group stages of Euro 2016 before Spain knocked them out in the last 16 of Euro 2020.

Those games have ignited a tight rivalry between the pair and Spain are expecting a battle against Zlatko Dalic’s team in Berlin.

De la Fuente is still assessing his options, over who will start against Croatia, but he is ready to opt for form and freshness in attack.

Whilst the debate over who will start in an central attacking role continues, de la Fuente has offered a sneak peak over who will feature in the wide areas of his front three.

“Lamine Yamal is very young. He has a talent that only a chosen few have. But, when his performance level drops, the criticism is fierce. So we try to educate him, he’s a special footballer”, as per quotes from Diario AS.

“You all assume Nico Williams and Lamine will play. If they don’t play, there may be a surprise for you.”