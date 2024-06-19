Luis de la Fuente: Facing Italy is like looking in a mirror

Spain boss Luis de la Fuente is excited by the prospect of facing Italy in Euro 2024 action.

La Roja enjoyed a perfect start to the tournament as de la Fuente’s charges cruised to a 3-0 win over Croatia in Berlin.

Italy also picked up a victory in their opener, via a 2-1 win against Albania, to tie the pair on three points so far in Group B.

If either side can secure a win in their meeting in Gelsenkirchen it will book a last 16 spot with a game to spare.

Italy ended Spain’s Euro 2020 campaign at the semi final stage before beating England in the final at Wembley.

Despite some managerial upheaval, de la Fuente has been impressed by Luciano Spalletti’s revival of the team, and he is ready for a battle with an old enemy.

“They are a team with lots of similarity to ourselves. They have young players who we faced at U21”, as per reports from Marca.

“They are very competitive and know how to play and win. It’s a bit like looking in the mirror and it could be a game in the final of the European Championship or the World Cup.”

Spain have the current edge at the top of Group B, with goal difference putting them above Italy, with Croatia and Albania on two points each following their 2-2 draw.